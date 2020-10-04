VIDEO: PJM's Megan Fox Finally Finds a 'White Supremacist' Outside Walter Reed Hospital

The search for the elusive white supremacists that John Roberts and Chris Wallace keep telling us are around every corner continues outside Walter Reed Hospital where Trump supporters have gathered.
Megan Fox is on the case doing the job that the fake news media refuses to do. You’re welcome.
