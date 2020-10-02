Fox News' John Roberts Has On-Air Meltdown Over 'White Supremacy' Hoax Backlash

Fox News correspondent John Roberts had an epic on-air meltdown after his idiotic rapid-fire questioning of Kayleigh McEnany demanding that the president denounce white supremacy even though he has done so vociferously and often since 2016. Don’t believe me? Check out this compilation video. The media is gaslighting the entire nation by pretending the president has never done this. Unfortunately for them, there’s tape. Watch it. Share it with friends.

Joe Biden and the Democrats always say @realDonaldTrump never condemned or disavowed White supremacy. They’re lying. This video destroys their horrible lies. He’s done it so many times it’s ridiculous… All while @JoeBiden refuses to condemn Antifa. pic.twitter.com/4o8AvyHb7q — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 1, 2020

Even though Trump issued all these denunciations of racism and white supremacy, the media pretends that he hasn’t said any of it. And because he didn’t say whatever the magic words are they are looking for (that are somehow different than the words he’s already said) at the first presidential debate, John Roberts decided to ask it AGAIN at the White House press briefing. Watch this absurd exchange if you can without breaking your computer.

John Roberts asking Kayleigh McEnany if the President denounces white supremacists after she reads half a dozen quotes from the President denouncing white supremacists is the most insane clip I've ever seen. WTF? He's pushing a false narrative in the face of the actual facts. pic.twitter.com/oTyziCnn0d — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 1, 2020

Worse, just a few hours before this briefing, Roberts’s own wife asked the president himself the same question and he YET AGAIN denounced white supremacy. Roberts is clearly just pushing an agenda to gaslight the American public into believing yet another media hoax. It’s outrageous.

.@johnrobertsFox I would refer you to your wife’s reporting from 21 hours ago… accurate reporting I cited in the White House Press Briefing. https://t.co/dV3Hzp1UaI — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) October 1, 2020

When Roberts began to get the well-deserved mocking from Twitter users who are sick of the neverending lies coming from the media, he cracked like a small child denied a cookie. Watching a grown man have a hissy fit is uncomfortable yet hilarious. WATCH:

"STOP BLAMING THE MEDIA! I'M TIRED OF IT!" Fox News’ John Roberts Explodes on Twitter Followers After Kayleigh McEnany's Answer on Denouncing White Supremacy. pic.twitter.com/4ZbCqLoB44 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 1, 2020

And now, the memes have begun.

The American media is a damn disgrace. How is half the country still snowed by these obvious lies? Sometimes I feel like I’m a sane person locked in a nuthouse.