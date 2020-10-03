Democrats Have 'More Than Their Fair Share' of Bigots Says Dem. Representative Vernon Jones

State Representative Vernon Jones (D-GA) had strong words for Democrats in his party who have abandoned their values.

PJ Media caught up with him at the WalkAway Women’s Townhall Event in Washington D.C. on Friday night. Jones lamented the bigotry he has faced in his own party and expressed his support for President Trump and the importance of responding to hatred with love. Jones has not left the Democrat party but believes they have left him. Despite massive pressure to resign, Jones has stood strong and refuses to back down, promising to serve out his term. Jones’ voters should not be surprised because he ran as a conservative Democrat in favor of tough immigration laws and support for law enforcement and there’s only one candidate for president who will uphold those laws and that’s Donald Trump.

