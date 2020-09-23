Trump Did More for Black Americans in 4 Years Than Biden Did in 40, Vernon Jones Says

Left-leaning politicians and pundits excoriate President Donald Trump for his alleged racism, but many black Americans appreciate Trump’s historic achievements for the black community. Georgia House Rep. Vernon Jones (D) has praised Trump as a champion for black Americans while castigating Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s record when it comes to the black community.

“Joe Biden had half a century to improve conditions for Black Americans, but he chose racial demagoguery instead. President Trump did more for the Black community in less than four years than Biden did in over four decades,” Jones wrote in a powerful op-ed on Tuesday.

The Democrat condemned his party’s establishment for its long trend of taking the support of black Americans for granted, “paying lip service to the cause of racial justice on the campaign trail, but then perpetuating an unjust status quo in office.”

Jones noted that “Biden led the charge to implement one of the most racially discriminatory policy regimes since the end of Jim Crow: the ‘tough-on-crime’ criminal justice laws of the late 1980s and early ‘90s, describing his position as ‘lock the S.O.B.’s up.’ Most notoriously, he played a leading role in crafting the notorious 1994 crime bill that dramatically increased the incarceration rate for Black Americans, ushering in an era of mass incarceration that devastated our communities for generations.”

In 1993, Biden bragged that “every major crime bill since 1976 that’s come out of this Congress” has had his name on it. Yet, Jones argued, Biden “arrogantly expected that a ‘-D’ after his name would be all he needed to secure the votes of millions of Black Americans.”

“Biden’s patronizing description of Barack Obama as the first ‘clean’ mainstream African American candidate wasn’t even the most offensive remark he uttered during the 2008 campaign cycle,” Jones noted. “That distinction goes to his claim that he would appeal to Southern white voters because his home state of Delaware was a slave state that sided with the North in the Civil War.” (He had said something similar in 1987.)

Jones also noted Biden’s infamous comment in 2012, when the then-vice president told black voters that Republicans would “put y’all back in chains.” Jones called this “a bitter irony considering the role Biden himself had played in locking up generations of Black Americans.”

“Nothing has changed since then — Biden still expects Black people to compliantly cast their votes for him despite the fact that he has done nothing for us. In this election cycle, Biden went from insulting Black folks with his claim that ‘poor kids are just as smart as white kids‘ to presumptuously declaring that ‘you ain’t Black‘ if you don’t vote for him in this election — a perspective evidently informed by his belief that there is barely any diversity in the Black community,” the black Democrat noted.

Jones hailed Trump as the “polar opposite” of the former vice president. He made four arguments for the president.

“While Biden was turning a blind eye to the rioting, looting, and indiscriminate violence afflicting Democrat-run cities all over the country this summer, the President was demanding that Democrat governors and mayors allow their police forces to restore law and order, pointing out that destroying small businesses in majority-Black communities does nothing to advance the cause of racial justice but does negatively impact the people who live in those communities,” Jones noted.

Indeed, the destructive George Floyd riots have disproportionately damaged black communities in Kenosha, Wisc., Minneapolis, and Chicago. The riots destroyed black lives, black livelihoods, and black monuments. At least 26 Americans have died in the riots, most of them black. While Biden condemned the arson and looting early on and more recently, he remained silent for months. He singled out “right-wing militias” but never condemned antifa or Black Lives Matter agitators.

Jones also noted that while “Biden assumes that Black people will turn out in droves to vote for him despite his long history of working against our interests, President Trump is grateful for every Black vote he receives, rightly viewing that support as vindication of his successful efforts to empower and uplift Black Americans.”

The Georgia Democrat also referenced the fact that “the Black unemployment rate reached multiple all-time lows prior to the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.”

Finally, Vernon Jones praised the president for having “achieved something that Democrat politicians have been promising for decades, yet always failed to deliver: criminal justice reform that corrects the gross injustices that Biden helped to put in place all those years ago. Thanks to the FIRST STEP Act, thousands of non-violent Black inmates have been able to earn early release, and thousands more have received help developing the personal and professional skills necessary to become productive members of society.”

That’s one hell of a resume when it comes to delivering for black Americans, and Jones did not even mention the president’s record of achieving permanent funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Indeed, it seems Trump has done more for the black community in 4 years than Joe Biden did in more than 40. In fact, that seems like quite the understatement.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.