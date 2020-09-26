Trump on FIRE at Black Economic Empowerment Event in Atlanta

Has there ever been a more charismatic president of the United States than Donald J. Trump? If your answer is yes then please leave now. You are not my audience. I’ve seen a lot of presidents in my lifetime and going into their second term, every president has looked like a haggard mess until Donald Trump. I think he’s getting younger! His face appears to be getting smoother and his hair is blonder. Is he getting taller? He’s glowing, and it could be the bronzer, I don’t know, but he’s radiating something. I think elections give him energy like the sun gives Superman power. Even detractors have to admit that his stamina and energy are more like that of a 44-year-old and not a 74-year-old. He’s doing three and four events a day while Sleepy Joe calls a lid on his day at 8 a.m.

Trump’s speech in Atlanta is one of the greatest of the campaign trail yet. He spoke at an event for “Black Economic Empowerment” held by Black Voices For Trump where he introduced the “Platinum Plan,” a 500-billion-dollar investment into black communities. Preceding the president were speakers like Dr. Ben Carson, Bishop Wellington Boone, Herschel Walker, Kimberly Klacik, and more.

The almost all-black crowd loved him.

You hear that? We want FOUR MORE YEARS!

Every one of the speeches before Trump is worth listening to and I encourage you to do that. (In the full YouTube video below the speeches begin at the 1:53:20 mark.) Many spoke about school choice, about the failure of Democrats to bring any change to black communities, and about the hope that Donald Trump has brought to black people through criminal justice reform and economic investments in inner cities.

But no one was more dynamic than the man himself. (Trump begins to speak in the full YouTube video at 3:22:58.) He spent a lot of time off-prompter bantering with the crowd and special guests. He appeared to have a lot of friends in the crowd. Everyone loved it.