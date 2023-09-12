BREAKING: Impeachment Inquiry Into Joe Biden May Be Imminent

After months of stringing us along, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is reportedly now expected to endorse an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden.

McCarthy has long been reluctant to get behind impeachment without an airtight case. The evidence is damning, and frankly, we’ve waited long enough. Sources tell ABC News that “the next logical step” in the investigation of Joe Biden’s corruption is an impeachment inquiry, which will give Congress the ability to obtain bank records and other documents.

“McCarthy and the House Republican leadership scheduled a closed-door session for Thursday morning so that members could get an update on the investigations led by House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and House Oversight Committee Chair Jamie Comer (R-Ky.),” reports Punchbowl News. “McCarthy plans to say that the two chairs have uncovered enough information that necessitates the House formalizing the impeachment inquiry in order to obtain the Bidens’ bank records and other documents.”

Last week, Comer announced that he believes the House GOP has the votes to open up an impeachment inquiry into Biden. However, at least two Republican congressmen have expressed reluctance to launch such an inquiry, Reps Don Bacon (R-Neb.) and Ken Buck (R-Colo.). Buck appeared on MSNBC this week and even defended Biden.

“The time for impeachment is the time when there’s evidence linking President Biden — if there’s evidence linking President Biden to a high crime or misdemeanor,” Buck told Biden’s former press secretary, Jen Psaki. “That doesn’t exist right now.”

This is, of course, not true. We know that Joe Biden participated in roughly 20 business calls with Hunter’s partners and met with them at the White House while he was vice president. There are also financial reports showing that millions of dollars have been laundered through shell companies and distributed to the Biden family, and an FBI informant who says Burisma bribed Joe and Hunter with $5 million each. Joe Biden literally bragged about using a $1 billion loan as leverage to get the prosecutor investigating Burisma fired, even though the Obama administration had long cleared the loan. There’s even leaked audio of a phone call proving it. And Devon Archer actually testified that Joe Biden was critical to selling the “the Biden brand.”

Democrats impeached Donald Trump twice without evidence as damning as all of that. I’m not sure how Rep. Buck came to his conclusion, but he is a moderate Republican who has also defended the mistreatment of J6 prisoners who were incarcerated for extended periods without due process, so he’s not exactly the best person to make such an assessment.