'We Have the Votes for Impeachment Inquiry' Into Joe Biden, Says Comer

On Thursday evening, House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) appeared on Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight” and revealed that he believes the House GOP has the votes to open up an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

“Where are we with the impeachment inquiry?” host Rob Schmitt asked. “And do you think there are still even—though most people know this man is corrupt—are there still some limp-wristed Republicans who might vote no, if this was put to an impeachment vote?”

“I do believe that we have the votes for impeachment inquiry,” Comer responded. “I think that with the revelation of all these emails, you know that Joe Biden was communicating with Hunter Biden about his business about all of the corruption that he was involved in. I think that was the straw that broke the camel’s back with a few of the Republicans that were a little nervous about going the route of impeachment inquiry. They realized that we need this tool to be able to win in court because that’s where we’re headed. We’ve just about picked all the low-hanging fruit.”

Comer continued by pointing out that the House Oversight Committee surprised the Biden legal team by taking a measured approach to their investigation and subpoenaed Hunter Biden as soon as the GOP took back the majority. “Any request we had, they would have said there’s pending litigation and they would have run the clock out,” Comer said. “But, we got the shell companies, we’ve got the bank records of the shell companies. So, we built a case, Rob, that would win in court.”

Comer added that he never expected there would actually be emails between Joe Biden and Hunter Biden talking about business or Ukraine, and that he “never dreamed” that Biden would be using pseudonyms to do so.

So, what’s the next step? Schmitt asked Comer when we can expect to see action by the House GOP.

“I think that the House will vote in September,” Comer predicted. “Now, this is all up to Kevin McCarthy, but he and I’ve had several conversations. I know Jim Jordan has spoken with him many times as well. I would predict that in the middle of September, we have a vote. I will predict that it passes, and I will predict that we will use that with all these government agencies that are refusing to turn over valuable information like the National Archives.”

I hope he’s right. If he is, an impeachment inquiry will begin this month. Let’s hope Speaker McCarthy is down for it.