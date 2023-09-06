Biden’s Cabinet Plays Critical Role in Covering Up His Corruption

How many people in Joe Biden’s cabinet are actively assisting in the coverup of the Biden Crime Family’s corruption?

The situation reminds me of how Attorney General Eric Holder, Barack Obama’s self-proclaimed “wingman,” made extraordinary efforts to protect Obama during his scandal-plagued administration. Holder blocked numerous investigations, leading 47 inspectors general to express concerns to Congress about the unprecedented obstruction. Furthermore, Holder initiated bogus investigations into administration corruption designed to exonerate Obama and his administration of wrongdoing. His commitment to protecting Obama led to a bipartisan vote of contempt of Congress during the Fast and Furious scandal.

Now, once again, Biden followed in Obama’s footsteps by surrounding himself with people he’s confident will protect him and his family from accountability.

Earlier this year, we learned that Antony Blinken was the driving force behind the letter pushing the false claim that Hunter Biden’s laptop was “Russian disinformation” before the 2020 presidential election. That’s according to sworn testimony from former CIA director Mike Morell. Naturally, Blinken was eventually rewarded with a cabinet position as Joe Biden’s Secretary of State.

But Blinken is hardly the only cabinet member who is helping to cover up the corruption of the Biden Crime Family.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, perhaps the most corrupt and partisan AG since Eric Holder, has also done his fair share to protect the Biden family. Whistleblower testimony implicated Garland in perjury and obstruction of justice allegations in the federal case against Hunter Biden. Garland even violated Department of Justice regulations by appointing U.S. Attorney David Weiss as special counsel in the Hunter Biden case.

Related: Did the Weiss Appointment Prove Merrick Garland Committed Perjury?

And yet the fraternity of Biden cabinet officials who seem to be working harder to protect Biden and his family than doing the business of the American people is still growing, and it may be even larger than we know. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer has now issued a subpoena to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who is allegedly obstructing Congress’s investigation into the Biden family’s foreign dealings.

“The Department of Justice initiated the Biden family coverup and now DHS under the leadership of Secretary Mayorkas is complicit in it. Investigators were never able to interview Hunter Biden during the criminal investigation because Secret Service headquarters and the Biden transition team were tipped off about the planned interview. This is just one of many examples of the misconduct and politicization during the Department of Justice’s investigation,” Comer said in a statement released Tuesday. “The Oversight Committee – along with the Judiciary and Ways and Means Committees – is seeking interviews with key witnesses, including employees at the Secret Service. The Department of Homeland Security is obstructing our investigation by muzzling the Secret Service from providing a response to Congress. The American people deserve transparency, not obstruction. House Republicans will hold the Biden Administration accountable for running interference for the Biden family’s corruption and criminal activity.”

🚨BREAKING🚨 After months of obstruction by @DHSgov and the U.S. Secret Service, I am issuing six subpoenas today.@GOPoversight will continue to fight for transparency and accountability on behalf of the American people. Read for more👇 https://t.co/qNd3oG4cVe — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) September 5, 2023

How many more cabinet members are working behind the scenes to protect Joe Biden?