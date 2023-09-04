Did Joe Biden Just Tell His Biggest Whopper Yet?

Joe Biden has actually been receiving quite a bit of criticism for all the tall tales he’s told. Heck, even the Washington Post decided to catalogue Biden’s lies about his biography. In the past couple of weeks, he’s told the same bogus story about a small kitchen fire in order to empathize with victims of the Maui wildfires and Hurricane Idalia in Florida. Few can question his commitment to the lies he tells, even when they’ve been debunked, but one would think that in light of the fact that even his allies in the media are pointing out that his yarns are, at best, gross exaggerations and, at worst, complete fabrications, maybe he’d stop telling fairytales in a misguided (and frankly, offensive) attempt to demonstrate empathy.

Nope, not Joe Biden.

On Sunday, he implied to the media that he’s essentially homeless.

Unprompted, Biden approached reporters Sunday in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, after he went to Mass at St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church to say he was not on vacation. “I have no home to go to,” said Biden, who lives at the White House on weekdays and spends most weekends in Delaware, where he has two homes. The U.S. Secret Service has been doing work on his longtime primary residence in Wilmington, Delaware, to make it more secure “in a good way,” he said. It has been at least a few months since he last spent a night there. “So I have no place to go when I come to Delaware, except here, right now,” he said, speaking of his other home, in Rehoboth Beach. “I’m only here for one day.”

Could this be worse than the kitchen fire lie? It might be. As the Associated Press notes, Joe Biden literally lives in the White House and has two homes in Delaware, yet he has the audacity to say “I have no home to go to” in the wake of two disasters that have destroyed the homes and possessions of countless people.

Because Joe Biden’s primary residence is getting security upgrades and he has to slum it at his beach home on weekends instead, we’re supposed feel sorry for him?

Biden eventually clarified that he was not saying he’s homeless,

“No, I’m not homeless,” he explained. “I just have one home. I have a beautiful home. I’m down here for the day because I can’t go home home.”

Do you think any of his White House handlers have told him how tone deaf he sounds in light of the recent wildfires and hurricane? Do you think he actually cares?