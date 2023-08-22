Joe Biden Always Doubles Down on His Biography Lies

In recent weeks, there’s been some renewed attention on how Barack Obama’s life story is an elaborate tall tale. In hindsight, it makes sense that he and Joe Biden teamed up politically because they both have a knack for embellishing lying about their life stories.

Joe Biden has been lying about his life story for decades, and he’s actually been called out on it multiple times. Yet he still feels comfortable telling his lies over and over again, desperately trying to own the stories and turn these fictions into facts by repeating them over and over, even though they’ve been proven false already.

For example, while in Hawaii on Monday, Joe Biden, in a bizarre effort to empathize with those who had lost loved ones and their homes, compared their plight with his own experience with a house fire.

“I don’t want to compare difficulties,” he began before comparing difficulties, “but we have a little sense — Jill and I — what it’s like to lose a home. Years ago now — 15 years ago — I was in Washington doing ‘Meet the Press.’ It was a sunny Sunday and lightning struck at home on a little lake that is outside of our home — not on a lake, a big pond. And it hit a wire and came up underneath our home into the heating ducts, air conditioning ducts. And to make a long story short, I almost lost my wife, my ’67 Corvette, and my cat.”

He did not. Not even close. Biden’s version of the story is completely false. According to an Associated Press report after it happened, it was “a small fire that was contained to the kitchen.” Hardly the same thing as losing your house, family members, and possessions in a historic wildfire. But that’s Joe Biden for you.

And yet, this is not the first time he’s tried to empathize with victims of a disaster with this story. He told the same tall tale last year in Florida, speaking to residents affected by the hurricane.

“I know from experience, how much — how much anxiety and fear and concern [unintelligible] the people. We didn’t lose our whole home, but lightning struck and we lost an awful lot of it about 15 years ago.”

Conservative media, including this site, called out Biden for the kitchen fire lie when he told it last year. But apparently, Biden still thinks it’s okay to use the bogus story, which is insulting even before you know the truth behind it.

And it’s not the only lied he’s told multiple times. Since the death of his son Beau from brain cancer in 2015, Joe has repeatedly invoked his name, and, somewhere along the line, started equating his death to dying in combat. According to those who were present, when Joe met with the families of the fallen U.S. servicemembers who were killed during his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, he repeatedly invoked his son Beau.

But it gets worse. He’s alluded to Beau so often in this context that this past October, he falsely claimed that Beau lost his life in Iraq.

Biden often uses these lies to falsely empathize with victims or to boost his own political bona fides. Another story he’s told more than once was his alleged epiphany as a teenager to support homosexuals and same-sex marriage. Huh? During his tenure in the Senate, he opposed homosexuals working in the federal government, claiming they were a security risk, went on to support the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” military policy, and even voted in favor of the Defense of Marriage Act. As vice president, he opposed civil unions for same-sex couples.

So many of the stories Biden has told over the years about his biography have been blatant falsehoods, be it his bizarre claims of a multicultural upbringing, or his civil rights record. It’s almost safe to assume that any time he tells a story about his past, it’s likely a lie.

It goes without saying only a Democrat could get away with such despicable behavior because the mainstream media won’t call them out on their lies. They give Biden cover to repeat his lies endlessly, even when they’ve been proven untrue.