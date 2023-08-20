Larry Elder Schools Charlamagne Tha God on Joe Biden’s Racism

Conservative radio host and Republican candidate for president Larry Elder schooled radio host Charlamagne The God about Joe Biden’s long history of racism during an interview on Charlamagne’s show “The Breakfast Club.”

Elder promptly cited Biden’s controversial statement from 2020, where he infamously remarked during an episode of “The Breakfast Club” that black voters who didn’t support him “ain’t black.”

“if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” Biden said at the time.

Elder not only blasted Biden’s audacity to claim, as a white man, what black people should think or how they should vote to be authentically black, but also his shock that Charlamagne wasn’t upset by Biden’s remarks.

“I’m acutely aware, Charlemagne, that I’m a black person — just as you are a black person — and when Joe Biden insulted you by saying, ‘You ain’t really black if you don’t know whether or not you want to vote for me or vote for Donald Trump,’ it seems to me that should have been a wake-up call on your part. How dare this guy come in here and insult you, a black man, and tell you you got to think a certain kind of way. I’m amazed that you weren’t mad about that.”

Charlamagne insisted that he doesn’t let things like that upset him. Elder preceded to point out that Joe Biden ridiculously claimed in 2012 that Mitt Romney would “put y’all back in chains,” that he’s lied about his Civil Rights record for decades, and that he lied about trying to visit Nelson Mandela in jail during apartheid South Africa.

“He did not,” Elder pointed out, “and he came in here and told you you’re not even black unless you think a certain kind of way.”

Charlamagne then asked Elder how he should have responded to Biden’s comment.

“What I just now said, ‘How dare you insult me and tell me how to think as a human being, let alone a black person? I don’t tell you how to think, Joe Biden; how dare you come in here and tell me how I should think? I’m going to vote for Donald Trump if I want to vote for Donald Trump. And if I want to vote for Donald Trump, that does not make me not black.’”

Elder then noted that 20% of black men voted for Donald Trump in 2020. “Are they not black now? So only 80% of black people, black men walking around are really black; 20% are not because they voted for Donald Trump. How insulting is that? How condescending is that?”

Charlamagne had no words. “Mmm. You’re probably right. But I didn’t take it that way.”