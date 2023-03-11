Dr. Fauci Should Be Terrified After What Congress Did

On Friday, the House of Representatives voted unanimously to declassify all U.S. intelligence information on the origins of COVID-19.

The bill previously passed the Senate by unanimous consent last week and now awaits President Biden’s signature. He says he hasn’t made a decision yet, but should he sign it, the relevant intelligence would need to be released within 90 days. While the bill doesn’t have an enforcement mechanism, there is nevertheless a significant amount of pressure on Biden to sign the bill, and with unanimous, bipartisan approval, the backlash he could face by vetoing it would probably be significant. Getting this many Republicans and Democrats to agree on anything is a sure sign that there is a strong desire to get to the bottom of COVID origins and hold the responsible parties accountable, and vetoing the bill would only confirm to the voters what they already suspect: that Biden is compromised by China.

“We’re taking a look at the bill,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday.

I don’t know what Biden will do, but one thing is for sure: Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the NIAID, must be feeling the pressure right now. Fauci publicly refuted the lab leak theory of COVID’s origins for over a year and prompted a study specifically to contradict it, even though he’d been told in the early days of the pandemic that COVID-19 had “unusual features” that “potentially look engineered.”

“On a phylogenetic tree the virus looks totally normal and the close clustering with bats suggest that bats serve as the reservoir. The unusual features of the virus make up a really small part of the genome (<0.1%) so one has to look really closely at all the sequences to see that some of the features (potentially) look engineered,” NIH scientist Kristian Andersen told Fauci on Feb. 1, 2020.

Not long after, Andersen was one of the authors of the study that was prompted by Dr. Fauci, discounting the lab leak theory.

Reps. James Comer (R-Ky.) and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) have also accused Fauci of concealing information from government officials regarding COVID-19 originating at the Wuhan lab and the possible genetic manipulation of the virus.

Most Americans already believe that COVID originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Should intelligence confirming this be released, it will no doubt be a problem for Dr. Fauci, who devoted time, resources, and his reputation to discounting the theory. Given the bipartisan hunger to get to the bottom of COVID’s origins, Fauci can’t be happy right now. In fact, I suspect he’s terrified.