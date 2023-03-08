Fauci Lied, Americans Knew The Truth

Last week, the Biden administration admitted that COVID-19 was man-made and leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

And Americans weren’t particularly shocked.

According to a new Rasmussen Reports survey, most Americans, 67% “already believed” that COVID came from the Wuhan lab. In the early weeks of the pandemic, President Trump said he’d seen evidence, but the media quickly sought to dismiss the theory, as did Dr. Anthony Fauci, who prompted a study set to dismiss the theory. On top of that, 65% suspected that U.S. officials were involved in a “cover-up” of China’s role in the pandemic.

In light of recent reports that masks were ineffective at stopping or even slowing the spread of COVID, 49% said they “already believed” they didn’t work, while only 35% were surprised.

Public health officials suffered a huge loss in credibility during the pandemic, with only 43% giving them a good grade in handling the pandemic, while 55% gave them a fair or poor grade.

“Majorities of every political category — 81% of Republicans, 53% of Democrats, and 66% of unaffiliated voters — already believed the virus came from a Chinese lab before the recent report from the Energy Department confirmed that conclusion,” explains Rasmussen reports. “Majorities of every political category — 55% of Democrats, 77% of Republicans, and 61% of unaffiliated voters — think it is at least somewhat likely that some U.S. officials were involved in a cover-up of China’s role in the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Despite the best efforts of the media, Americans saw through the preferred narrative. I can’t help but think alternative journalism played a role in that.