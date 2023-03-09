Transgenderism Is the Real War on Women

I’m old enough to remember when Democrats had accused Republicans of waging a “war on women” for their efforts to regulate abortions. The phrase actually has roots going years back but really had its moment during the Obama years when various states started imposing gestational limits on abortions.

It was hard to imagine at the time, but Democrats, who bizarrely equated abortion with women’s rights, would go on to wage a real war on women via the transgender movement. That war on women would include an all-out assault on women’s privacy and proceeded to rob women of opportunities that the women’s rights movement had once fought so hard for.

Since 2016, when Barack Obama unilaterally reinterpreted Title IX to include gender identity, it opened the floodgates for boys who “identify” as girls to switch to girls’ teams and dominate the competition, which happened often. Boys in Connecticut, for example, dominated girls’ track, winning state competitions and robbing real girls of scholarship opportunities.

More recently, Will “Lia” Thomas, a mediocre men’s swimmer, started identifying as a woman and switched to the women’s team at UPenn, becoming the top swimmer. Meanwhile, he was allowed to change in the girl’s locker rooms, exposing his genitalia to his teammates — who couldn’t speak out publicly out of fear of retribution.

This month, a court ruled that biological males can no longer be prevented from competing against women in powerlifting — ignoring common sense about biology and male physical advantages.

The war on women isn’t just in the sports arena. In the summer of 2021, a Los Angeles spa made headlines after a man walked into a women’s changing area, exposing himself to the women and young girls inside. But the man said he “identified” as a woman, and California law protected his behavior. According to the state of California, he didn’t have a male penis but a female penis, and so women who dared to speak out were bigots. He turned out to be a serial sex offender.

And speaking of sex offenders, violent male criminals, including sex offenders, are figuring out they can claim to identify as women and get transferred to women’s prisons — no questions asked. Imagine.

In almost every arena, men are stealing opportunities and recognition from women, with the full endorsement of the supposedly pro-women left. During the 2023 International Women of Courage Awards, the White House honored a biological man. Hershey’s recently used a man as part of its International Women’s month campaign as well. The Toronto Raptors even caused a backlash when they weren’t inclusive enough in honoring women.

There are so many stories like this, and it all comes down to the radical left’s efforts to abolish sex, which is really a movement to abolish women. This is what has become of the so-called women’s rights movement of the left. It was never about empowering women; it was about advancing an agenda. Leftists aren’t even pretending to care about real women anymore. They are so committed to the agenda that they’ll let sex offenders into private spaces so they can expose themselves to women and girls, and they’ll let men compete against women despite their biological and physical advantages.

That is the real war on women. This war robs women of opportunities, privacy, and dignity.