Trans Powerlifter Wins 'Discrimination' Lawsuit After He Was Banned From Women's Competition

Via KARE (Minnesota):

A journey that began four years ago has now come to an end for powerlifter JayCee Cooper after a judge ruled that USA Powerlifting indeed discriminated against Cooper, who is transgender, when she was banned from competing in women’s competitions. “I feel mostly relief, I think we needed a win here and it feels good to get that,” Cooper said. For Cooper, the sport she loves so much came with thorns. “I never even got a chance you know?” she said in a video produced by Gender Justice in 2021. “No one should have to experience that kind of isolation and othering.

I, for one, am grateful a Minnesota judge has finally weighed in on one the most pressing political issue of our time – not legal bribery of candidates, or unconstitutional vaxx mandates, or various ongoing environmental catastrophes.

One of the longest-running travesties of justice has been the exclusion of biological men who have experienced a lifetime of testosterone from women’s powerlifting.

A historic wrong has been righted.

This is on par with minority voting rights and the right to marry whomever you love.

The transgender powerlifter agrees that she is an epic hero of human rights:

“Marsha P. Johnson, and the Stonewall riots, and the plethora of Black trans advocates and activists throughout history – and the way they’ve led this fight – I am just one small piece that is built off of that,” Cooper said.

These people. The nerve. The pretense. The entitlement.