FACT CHECK: Biden’s Remarks About Honoring Election Results During the State of the Union

After falsely linking Paul Pelosi’s attacker to the Capitol riot, Joe Biden insisted, “There is no place for political violence in America. In America, we must protect the right to vote, not suppress that fundamental right. We honor the results of our elections, not subvert the will of the people. We must uphold the rule of the law and restore trust in our institutions of democracy.”

But, prior to the 2020 election, Democrats had repeatedly questioned the results of elections. Over 60 Democrats boycotted Trump’s inauguration because they believed Trump colluded with Russia and stole the election. There was never any evidence of collusion — it was a hoax cooked up by Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Obama administration, yet Democrats used those allegations to undermine Trump’s presidency. It was investigated by Congress and by a special counsel. They all came up with nothing.

Despite this, Hillary Clinton still claims the 2016 election was “stolen” from her. Joe Biden’s Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also believes the 2016 election was stolen from Hillary. So does Nancy Pelosi, who handpicked Liz Cheney for the J6 Committee.

And Joe Biden himself is an election denier. While campaigning in 2020, Biden agreed with a supporter of his who told him she thought Trump was an illegitimate president. In 2013, he also said he believed that Al Gore won the 2000 presidential election. Biden’s vice president, Kamala Harris, also said that Trump was an illegitimate president.

Many Democrats still claim that the 2000 election was “stolen” by George W. Bush over the close election in the state of Florida. But, even in 2004, when the Bush-Cheney ticket won reelection handily, John Kerry’s advisors urged him to contest the results in Ohio over allegations of voting “irregularities” statewide.

According to the left, the conspiracy theory that Diebold voting machines had been secretly programmed to give Bush fraudulent votes persisted among Democrat activists and bloggers. There was never any evidence of this, but Rep. Stephanie Tubbs Jones (D-Ohio) and Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) filed (on behalf of a group of Democrats in Congress) an objection to the counting of Ohio’s electoral votes and sought to delay certification of the 2004 presidential election results. As recently as 2018, John Kerry said that he still believes that Bush stole the election from him. Democrats clearly don’t honor the results of our elections they lose.

Questioning the results of elections is nothing new. Democrats have done it for years with impunity. Yet questioning the results of the 2020 election, despite all we know about irregularities and shenanigans in battleground states in that election, is treated differently because Democrats got the result they wanted.