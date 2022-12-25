News & Politics

Is This Biden Christmas Photo-Op Staged?

By Matt Margolis 6:26 PM on December 25, 2022
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Joe Biden posted a photo late in the evening of Christmas Eve, claiming he and First Lady Jill Biden were decorating a tree in the Oval Office. “Just a few finishing touches!” the tweet read. “Hope you and your loved ones are having a great Christmas Eve.”

Many quickly concluded that the photo was staged, and mocked the sad effort to relate to the common folk.

It certainly looks staged to me, but the question is why they would need to stage such a photo in the first place.

That’s the right question.

