Is This Biden Christmas Photo-Op Staged?

Joe Biden posted a photo late in the evening of Christmas Eve, claiming he and First Lady Jill Biden were decorating a tree in the Oval Office. “Just a few finishing touches!” the tweet read. “Hope you and your loved ones are having a great Christmas Eve.”

Just a few finishing touches! Hope you and your loved ones are having a great Christmas Eve. pic.twitter.com/zdCjjRrI9o — President Biden (@POTUS) December 25, 2022

Many quickly concluded that the photo was staged, and mocked the sad effort to relate to the common folk.

Is this the most staged photo in WH history? — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) December 25, 2022

“Alex, I’ll take things that were totally staged for $600” — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 25, 2022

Who puts their Christmas tree up on Christmas Eve? — Julio N. Rausseo (@JNReports) December 25, 2022

nice job, the tree in front of doors is a fire code violation, but then Joe doesn't even know what century this is @catturd2 @elonmusk — Sci-Fi Nerd (@EmmettIzgubnik) December 25, 2022

Biden administration even failed at Christmas. 🚫 Christmas tree blocking the doorway.

🚫 Putting a tree up on Christmas eve.

🚫 Joe on a ladder. *unless Kamala gave it to him – believable. — Jack Lombardi II (@JackLombardi) December 25, 2022

It certainly looks staged to me, but the question is why they would need to stage such a photo in the first place.

That’s the right question.