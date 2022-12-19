News & Politics

Yikes! This Poorly Photoshopped Pic of Biden From a Dem Strategist Is So Cringey

By Matt Margolis 1:53 PM on December 19, 2022
Twitter/@TheDemocrats

The lengths to which some Biden boosters will go to pretend he’s a spring chicken has reached a new level of absurdity.

Chris D. Jackson, the former Democratic Party Chairman and an early endorser of Joe Biden in 2020, shared a laughably photoshopped picture of Biden with his grandson in a bizarre attempt at making Ol’ Joe look younger.

As one can plainly see in the above photo, Biden’s skin has an unnaturally smooth appearance. It is not clear whether Jackson is responsible for the altering of the image or not, but when you see the original photo, it’s obvious why the alteration was made. To me, the photoshopping is reminiscent of the botched restoration of the 19th-century Spanish fresco of Jesus.

The botched restoration of Biden comes just as a new Harvard/Harris poll finds that a majority of independents not only doubt Joe Biden’s mental fitness but also believe he is too old to be president.

