Karine Jean-Pierre’s Midterm Spin Will Make You Laugh

We’ve come to expect White House News Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to be heavy-handed with the spin when she tries to make Joe Biden sound good. And on Monday, she really spun a yarn when talking about last month’s midterm elections.

While discussing Tuesday’s runoff election between Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Herschel Walker, Jean-Pierre was asked why, unlike the previous runoff last year, Biden had not made a personal appearance in Georgia to campaign for Warnock.

We all know the reason why; Joe Biden’s poll numbers are underwater in Georgia, and Warnock has tried to keep a politically safe distance from Biden on the campaign trail. But, true to form, Jean-Pierre tried to avoid answering the question.

“I have said many times before at this podium that the President will do anything that that he can do for Senator Warnock to be helpful to him,” she said, before touting Biden’s busy schedule. “Recently he’s done a high volume of fundraising; attended several political events, including phone banks and unions, and much and — with unions — and much more.”

“Look, the way that we see this, if you think about the midterms that just occurred: The president played a big role here,” she claimed. He did?

KJP: Joe Biden "played a big role" in the midterm elections. pic.twitter.com/lAtWEhCiqb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 5, 2022

Last I checked, Biden only campaigned with a few select candidates, which is a tell-tale sign that the White House acknowledges he’s not very popular. It’s true that the Democrats performed better than poll and historical precedent suggested they would, but that was in spite of Biden, not because of him. His approval ratings are underwater by double digits, and Americans aren’t happy with the direction of the country.

Biden was so politically poisonous that he only endorsed three House candidates this cycle: the solid blue districts IL-7, OH-11, and OR-5, which was considered a toss-up — and the Republican won that race.

But, yeah, okay, Karine. Joe Biden sure played a big role in the midterms. Huge!