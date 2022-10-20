Turns Out the Real Pariah Is Joe Biden

Joe Biden thinks he’s all that and has created the best economy in the history of our country. We’ve all heard him pretend that economic growth on his watch happened because of his policies, not the economy reopening after the pandemic shutdowns ended. We’ve also heard him blame anyone and everyone else but himself for historic inflation and record gas prices.

From his perspective, he’s the bee’s knees, yet despite this, he has been conspicuously absent from virtually all of the key battleground races leading up to the elections for the midterms, which are now just over two weeks away.

In fact, according to Fox News, he’s only endorsed three House candidates this cycle: the races for the 7th congressional district in Illinois and the 11th congressional district in Ohio, which are both considered to be “solidly blue,” and the race for the 5th congressional district in Oregon, which is considered to be a “toss-up.”

As for the U.S. Senate, the only candidate he’s publicly endorsed is Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, with whom he’ll be campaigning on Thursday. But there are many other Democrat incumbents who aren’t calling on Biden to join them on the campaign trail.

Both Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) distanced themselves from Joe Biden in their recent debates and certainly aren’t going to want to appear with him on the campaign trail. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) has a small deficit in the polls, yet, despite the fact Biden won her state in 2020, she’s not asked for his endorsement, nor has he joined her on the campaign trail.

Just how poisonous is Joe Biden? Well, even Democrats with comfortable leads in the polls are coming to him for support.

Biden hasn’t even publicly endorsed Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), who has an RCP average lead of 7.7 points over his Republican opponent, nor has he endorsed Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), who has consistently led in the polls against her Republican opponent. He also hasn’t endorsed the campaigns of Senate candidates Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (D-Wisc.), Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), or Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.).

With control of the Senate likely coming down to the results in a few states, Biden’s absence is a tell-tale sign of him being political poison. Democrat gubernatorial candidates don’t want to be associated with him either. Not even his one-time contender for a running mate, Stacey Abrams — though she says she has “been in conversations” with the White House about it, I still wouldn’t put any money on Biden showing up in Georgia.

But if you ask Biden, everything is just fine, and everyone in his party loves him. On Thursday, he was asked about why there haven’t been many candidates campaigning with him.

“John Fetterman’s gonna appear with you today in Pennsylvania, but there haven’t been that many candidates campaigning with you, why aren’t more—”

“That’s not true!” Biden said interrupting. “There’ve been fifteen. Count kid, COUNT!”

“Okay, are there going to be even more?” the reporter asked.

“Yeah!”

“Yeah?”

pic.twitter.com/Weg5WPHrSU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 20, 2022

Biden’s belittling tone aside, it’s obvious that he’s in denial, and the White House seems intent on perpetuating the impression that Biden’s in high demand by Democrat candidates.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed that Biden is “always getting incoming requests” from candidates to campaign with them. However, the only event he has scheduled between now and Election Day are his event in Pennsylvania on Thursday and another in Florida.

“President Biden’s schedule is either empty or relegated to the deepest blue bastions of America because he is a lead balloon everywhere else,” GOP strategist and South and Hill Strategies co-founder Colin Reed told Fox News Digital. “Democratic candidates know that if the midterms are a referendum on Biden’s first two years in office, they’re in for a shellacking on Election Night, especially given the economic misery their policies have created.”

It’s amusing how in 2020, he said he wanted to make Saudi Arabia a pariah, but in the end, he only made himself one.