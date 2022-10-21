News & Politics

Poll Proves How Insane the Transgender Cult Is

By Matt Margolis 9:47 AM on October 21, 2022
I’ve never been afraid to state the obvious: performing transgender procedures on minors is child abuse. It may get celebrated by the media and romanticized by Hollywood, but it is disturbing and sick, and I will never be bullied into silence on this.

Dr. Richard “Rachel” Levine, the assistant secretary of health, claims that “there is no argument” about “gender-affirming care” among pediatricians and doctors who specialize in adolescents, and he has asserted that “gender-affirming care is life-saving” and “medically necessary.” These are utterly false statements, and thankfully, most Americans disagree.

A new poll tells us that nearly 80% of voters oppose transgender procedures on minors and believe it should be illegal to perform “gender reassignment” procedures or give puberty blockers to underage children.

According to the poll, from the Trafalgar Group in collaboration with Convention of States Action, 78.7% of voters believe that minors under the age of 18 should be required to wait until they are adults before using puberty inhibitors and having permanent sex changes performed, while a still alarmingly high 21.3% disagree.

As you could have guessed, Democrats are way out of the mainstream on this issue. 96.8% of Republicans and 84.6% of independent voters oppose transgender “treatments” for kids, but only 53.2% of Democrats oppose it.

It is perhaps somewhat comforting that a small majority of Democrats are sane on this issue, but this is yet another poll that proves just how radical the Democrats’ social agenda is.

