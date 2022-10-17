Yes, Transgender 'Care' for Kids Is Child Abuse

I’ve been speaking out against the transgender cult for some time now. It still shocks me just how quickly it went from extremely rare to a fad celebrated by the media and Hollywood and actively promoted by the radical left.

I’m not afraid to say that I think it’s absurd for anyone to believe that one can change genders. I don’t care what people “identify” as — you are what you were born. Bruce “Caitlyn” Jenner is a man. So is Richard “Rachel” Levine and Will “Lia” Thomas. I will never call them by feminine pronouns because they are not female. End of story.

Gender dysphoria is a mental illness that should be treated with psychological intervention, not surgical procedures and being pumped with hormones. People are being conned into thinking that plastic surgery can make them something they’re not. But the real horror of the transgender cult is the way it is actively and aggressively targeting children.

Related: There’s a Public School Child Sexual Abuse Epidemic No One Is Talking About

I’ll always speak out about the transgender cult because it recruits impressionable children and cons them into making life-changing decisions without their parents’ permission or knowledge with the false promise that it will solve their problems. This is child abuse. These people are preying on and hurting children, and radical leftist Democrats at various levels of government are condoning this.

Luckily, we’re seeing more people willing to call out this dangerous cult. Republicans in Michigan have introduced a bill, House Bill 6454, which would make it first-degree child abuse to let a minor get irreversible “gender-affirming” sex-reassignment surgery.

According to the legislation, “a person is guilty of child abuse in the first degree” if a person “knowingly or intentionally consents to, obtains, or assists with a gender transition procedure for a child.”

Under Michigan law, first-degree child abuse is a felony and can result in life imprisonment.

“The idea that we would be making potentially life-altering changes to 11-, 12-, 13-, 14-, 15-year-old kids when it is illegal for them to have sex is insane,” State Rep. Beau LaFave, a co-sponsor of the bill, told The Hill. “I mean, they’re not responsible enough to smoke a cigarette until they’re 21.”

A small but growing number of states, such as Arkansas, Alabama, and Arizona, have passed similar laws. Several others are considering similar bills.

I’m certainly not kidding myself into thinking this bill will become law in Michigan. Despite the fact that Republicans control the state legislature, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wouldn’t sign it. The only hope of it becoming law in the state is if Whitmer loses in November. She leads all of the recent polls, though Republican Tudor Dixon has closed the gap some.

Of course, all states with such laws face potential investigative and legal action from the Biden administration. We’re seeing a number of states ban biological boys being allowed to play on girls’ sports teams, too, and they’re getting resistance on that as well. But, this fight is too important to back down from. We can’t be afraid to call out this transgender cult for what it is and protect kids from this politically correct child abuse. I know it’s easy to feel like everyone is all-in on transgender garbage, but polls show that Americans oppose transgender procedures and drugs being given to kids. We’re on the right side of history by opposing this and putting a stop to it. And we all have to do our part to make sure it ends.