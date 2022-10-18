News & Politics

Tulsi Gabbard to Campaign for MAGA Firebrand Kari Lake

By Matt Margolis 9:55 AM on October 18, 2022
It was only last week that Tulsi Gabbard announced she was leaving the Democratic Party because it was now under the “control of an elitist cabal of warmongers.”

While she’s not joining the Republican Party any time soon as far as we know, Gabbard will be campaigning for Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, a rising star in the MAGA movement. Gabbard announced her endorsement on Monday night.

“For too long establishment leaders from both parties have sought to enrich themselves, play games, and build up their power while ignoring and even enabling the suffering of millions of hard-working Americans,” Gabbard said in a statement on Twitter. “Kari Lake is a leader who puts people first, is fighting for border security, energy independence, public safety, and other policies that actually make life better and more affordable for the American people. Kari Lake isn’t afraid to call out the warmongering elitist cabal of permanent Washington and the Military Industrial Complex, and their propagandists in the mainstream media. I look forward to supporting [Kari Lake] ahead of these critical midterm elections.”

Lake reacted to Gabbard’s endorsement on Twitter. “Truly an honor to have an endorsement from this American Hero,” she tweeted.

Lake’s campaign announced that the former Democratic presidential candidate will be at an Arizona Young Republican Engagement Forum on Tuesday in Chandler, Arizona. Other local Trump-endorsed candidates will also be at the event, including U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters and Abe Hamadeh, who is running for state attorney general.

