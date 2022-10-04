Pelosi Must Be Hitting the Chianti HARD: She Still Thinks Democrats Will Hold The House

Whatever she’s drinking, you’ll probably want some because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is still saying she’s confident that the Democratic Party will expand its majority in the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterm elections.

“I believe that we will win the—hold the House, and we will hold the House—by winning more seats,” Pelosi told Stephen Colbert on his late-night show—the one that was recently dethroned by Greg Gutfield. “We won the forty seats, then we lost some when Trump was on the ballot. We lost some of the Trump districts, but we held enough seats to hold the House with him on the ballot.”

“He’s not on the ballot now,” she added. “Oh, did I say his name? I didn’t mean to.”

Colbert pushed back a little, noting that it still looks like Republicans will take the House, but Pelosi pushed back on that.

“When we won in 2020, and again, fewer seats, but still holding the House, we started right away to prepare for the next election in terms of organization,” Pelosi said. “When you mobilize, you must own the ground to take out the vote. You have to do that with inspiration and how we put together our messaging—and that’s the second ‘M,’ and the third is money. So we’re getting ready for the election. That was in December of 2020.”

While Pelosi is still keeping up appearances and pretending that the polls aren’t predicting that Republicans will take the House, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has contradicted her in the past, and reportedly has conceded that Democrats will lose the House.