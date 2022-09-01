Greg Gutfeld Crushes Woke Late Night Competitors, Dethrones Colbert

Stephen Colbert, once regarded as the “King of Late-night Television,” has been dethroned by Greg Gutfeld, whose late-night program Gutfeld! drew a higher level of viewership than The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in the month of August. This is the first time in history that a cable program has attained the milestone of being the most-watched late-night show. Gutfeld! finished August above all the competition, including The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and The Daily Show, according to Fox News.

Gutfeld! had an average of 2.19 million nightly viewers, eclipsing The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, which had 2.15 million nightly viewers. This was accomplished despite the fact that the show did not feature any Hollywood celebrity guests and had fewer resources than legacy late-night programs.

This marks the first time since January 2017 that Colbert didn’t hit the top spot among broadcast and cable late-night shows.

Gutfield! launched in April 2021, and Fox News believes that “viewers have been drawn to the quirky roundtable format, which provides a platform to a blend of trusted regulars and newcomers.”

I’m sure the lack of woke garbage helped, too.