Wut? Kamala Boasts Alliance with 'The Republic of North Korea' While at DMZ

A day after Joe Biden’s cringeworthy gaffe at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, Kamala Harris ended her four-day Asian trip with an embarrassing gaffe during her visit to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) dividing the Korean Peninsula.

During her visit, she made the stunning claim that the United States has a “strong alliance” with “the Republic of North Korea.”

“The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea,” she said, botching the official name of South Korea, which is the Republic of Korea. “It is an alliance that is strong and enduring.”

KAMALA HARRIS: "The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea." pic.twitter.com/H2dI5UYOlo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 29, 2022

According to Fox News, Harris “then continued her remarks by professing the U.S.’s support for South Korea’s defense against the increasingly aggressive North Korean government.”

Given the White House spin on Biden’s apparent forgetting that last month Rep. Jackie Walorski passed away in a car accident, I expect White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to say that Kamala Harris didn’t misspeak, it’s just that North Korea “was at top of mind,” when she spoke.