The Epic Exposure of NIMBY Democrats on Immigration

It’s awesome to see the Democrats shoot themselves in the foot. Joe Biden’s border crisis has gotten so out of control that he’s been shipping illegals to various cities in the nation’s interior with secret flights. But when Republican governors ship illegal immigrants out of their states in the light of day, the so-called pro-immigrant left has a meltdown.

As PJM’s Stephen Kruiser pointed out, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis “got in on the recent Republican governor trend of sending illegal immigrants to areas run by Democrats by flying 50 of them to — and here’s the stroke of genius — Martha’s Vineyard,” and that was too much for them. “The beauty of the DeSantis move is that he only sent 50 people and it triggered the libs into reacting as if he’d flooded Martha’s Vineyard with thousands of illegals. He is fully aware of just how easily he pushes their buttons and it is obvious that he greatly enjoys doing it. He’s Lucy and the Dems are Charlie Brown trying to kick the football.”

Texas Governor Abbott had a masterstroke of his own and sent two busloads of illegals to Kamala Harris’s house and to Chicago. And neither place wanted them.

Classic. And the best part of their efforts has been the exposure of NIMBY Democrats, who preach how much they love immigrants and establish sanctuary cities and states, but when given the opportunity to welcome the tired, poor, huddled masses of illegal immigrants, not even California Governor Gavin Newsom wants them. And California is a “sanctuary state.”

Democrat hypocrisy on immigration is nothing new.

The Democrats, once proponents of a border wall, came out rabidly against it when it became the centerpiece of Trump’s 2016 campaign. Sure enough, illegal border crossings plummeted during the Trump administration—an undeniable result of Trump’s zero-tolerance policy for illegal immigrants and the (incomplete) border wall’s success at blocking illegal crossings.

While Trump was president, Democrats claimed to be outraged over family separations that were occurring at the southern border. In fact, Nancy Pelosi called for “uprisings” over it in 2018.

“I just don’t even know why there aren’t uprisings all over the country, and maybe there will be when people realize that this is a policy that they defend,” Pelosi said during a press conference. “It’s a horrible thing, and I don’t see any prospect for legislation here.”

What she didn’t say was that family separations were a continuation of an Obama policy, and the so-called cages that children were being kept in at the border were built by the Obama administration. Despite the alleged outrage, Biden’s been putting immigrant children in cages, too… only, we’re just not supposed to call them that anymore because of the narrative. And things have only gotten worse under Biden. He didn’t just open the borders, he opened the floodgates, letting illegal immigrants come into this country at historic levels. Because of him, migrant facilities are overflowing, and illegal immigrant children are being kept in deplorable conditions and have reportedly been sexually assaulted in Biden’s migrant camps.

Biden promised to end family separations at the border, but instead, his administration has defended the policy, which says that any minor not with a parent or legal guardian is considered “unaccompanied,” and, therefore, the policy requires separating the child and adult they came with and screening for signs of human trafficking, even if they’re a relative. Not that the screening has helped, as child sex trafficking over the border has exploded.

Democrats couldn’t care less about illegal immigrants, and despite their virtue signaling about being pro-immigrant, when given the opportunity to put their money where their mouths are, they want to have nothing to do with them. As long as they vote Democrat, illegal immigrants and the problems they bring should be everyone else’s problem.