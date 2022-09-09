Lori Lightfoot Bussed Illegal Immigrants Out of Chicago

On Sunday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot again blasted Texas Governor Greg Abbott for bussing immigrants to her city. According to Fox News, during her weekend speech Lightfoot called Abbott’s faith into question, stating: “He professes to be a Christian. This is not the Christianity and the teachings of the Bible that I know. And I think religious leaders all across the country are standing up and denouncing exactly this.” She went on to say: “I think it’s decidedly unpatriotic and un-American. I understand the pressures that the people of Texas and some of the other border states are under. We see that on a daily basis. But the thing to do is not this. This is creating a human crisis. And treating people without dignity, without respect, it’s not who we are as Americans.”

The speech came after 50 more migrants arrived in the Windy City from Texas.

While Lightfoot has been quick to excoriate Abbott for sending illegal immigrants to her sanctuary city, located within a sanctuary county, she has no qualms about following the governor’s example. Apparently, the leadership of Chi-town decided to bus at least 100 of these people to nearby suburbs. For now, they are reportedly at hotels in Burr Ridge, in DuPage County, and Countryside, which is within Cook County. Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso commented: “I’m the mayor of the village, I should have been told. I’m as frustrated as Mayor Lightfoot was in her not being told. I’m frustrated but we’re dealing with the situation and I’m going to keep my residents and my businesses apprised.”

It is odd that Lightfoot has accused Abbott of manufacturing a human crisis. The crisis was not of Abbott’s making. It is a direct result of the current administration’s disastrous border policies. Abbott did not ask for this, nor did the people of Texas. One would think that with Chicago being a sanctuary city, Lightfoot would be delighted to welcome the migrants. One would think that Lightfoot would jump at the opportunity to demonstrate her compassion, kindness, and hospitality. One would think that she would set the bar high and show us how it’s done, so to speak. Instead, she, in turn, bussed them out of Chicago.

In doing so, Lightfoot is displaying the very heart of left-wing policies and procedures. She is upset that, for a change, she must deal however briefly with a reality that comes with her ideology. It is easy for her party to create an issue, a complaint, or even a crisis, and then demand that someone else deal with the consequences. And when that someone else does not deal with it according to the approved playbook, it is convenient to demonize them as racist and even un-Christian. In other words, create or endorse a problem that you think will never affect you, and then subsidize your political bona fides by demanding someone else do something about it.

Related: Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Insults Italians in Epic, Obscene Rant

But Lightfoot suddenly found herself in a position in which she had to do something about it. And while she decried Abbott’s move, she sent the immigrants out of Chicago and into the surrounding areas. She demands compassion and accommodation while she is willing to provide neither. It would appear that appearing progressive is more important than actually being progressive.

Bring your new citizens home, Mayor Lightfoot.