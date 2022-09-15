Don’t Be a Newsom: California Governor Wants DeSantis and Abbott Investigated for Kidnapping Charges

I would like to propose a new swear word. We already call people jerks, jackasses, lowlifes, SOBs, dirtbags, and jag-offs (for you people in Pittsburgh). I would like to add “Newsom” to the list.

Newsom: (noun) a wealthy, tone-deaf person who has no self-awareness and no regard for others and who habitually commits callous, selfish actions. Or a person who believes that the top of his inseam is the center of the universe.

I’m really hoping it will catch on:

“You know, I thought Joe was cool, turns out he was just a Newsom.” Or, “Man, when Pete is drunk, he turns into a total Newsom.” Or, “Chill, bro, you don’t have to be a Newsom about it.”

Why make Gavin’s name a swear word? Like you haven’t seen enough reasons right here on PJ Media. Personally, I think it is way overdue. But since you asked:

That Governor Gavin Newsom over in California has drafted a letter to the Department of Justice, engaging with Attorney General Merrick Garland in whatever infernal secret handshake powerful lefties have. You can follow the link above to read the entire letter, but the essence of the missive is this: Newsom wants the DOJ to open an investigation into Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott for kidnapping. As you well know, the governors (DeSantis and Abbott, not the Newsom) have been sending illegal immigrants to liberal and often well-heeled enclaves so that they could experience the impact of illegal immigration for themselves. The Newsom believes that there have been civil and criminal violations and that the immigrants were induced to travel to Martha’s Vineyard under false allegations. Really? Martha’s Vineyard? Hey, you Newsom, I was born in the U.S. and I can’t even afford to visit Martha’s Vineyard. That privilege is reserved for all the Newsoms in this country.

This Newsom also alleges that the immigrants were targeted because of their national origin. Well, they’re immigrants. If they were born here or went through the proper channels, they wouldn’t be immigrating illegally. He also looks forward to working with the DOJ to protect human rights. Well, you have plenty of space in the Golden State, Governor. Why not fling open the doors? After all, you’ve pretty much cleared the joint out.

Personally, I think that DeSantis and Abbott should file suit on behalf of the immigrants, and charge the Newsoms in the Biden administration with criminal abandonment. After all, these people are here because of Biden. They have even said so.

Related: Martha’s Vineyard Declares ‘Humanitarian Crisis’ After DeSantis Drops Off 50 Illegals

Obviously, this Newsom is trying to set up his presidential run. The joke is on him. We already have a Newsom in the White House.

In the meantime, have a great evening. And hey, don’t be a Newsom.