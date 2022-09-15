Martha's Vineyard Declares 'Humanitarian Crisis' After DeSantis Drops Off 50 Illegals

Illegal immigrants continue to raid the southern U.S. border by the thousands daily, with this year’s number expected to crest well over 2,000,000, topping last year’s insane record. Small U.S. cities and towns dotting the border have been overrun as hordes of illegals use up their limited resources like a plague of locusts stripping a field of crops.

One can only imagine the same horrors taking place this week in Martha’s Vineyard after Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) flew in a mere 50 illegals to the elitist, heavily-Democratic enclave tucked away off the coast of Massachusetts, just south of Cape Cod on Wednesday night.

The Cape Cod Times noted:

Two planes from Ultimate Air Charters landed Wednesday at Martha’s Vineyard Airport within a half an hour of each other, Airport Director Geoffrey Freeman told the Times. The 50 men, women and children are believed to be from Venezuela or nearby countries. Foxnews.com reported Wednesday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent two planes full of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard as part of his “promise to drop off undocumented migrants in progressive states.”

The arrival of 50 illegal immigrants sent the island community full of ultra-wealthy residents, some of whom have served in the highest levels of U.S. government, into full-on emergency management mode, with Dukes County Emergency Management officials going as far as to declare the situation a “humanitarian crisis.” Seriously.

The county agency released the statement to update its progress on handling the “crisis” of finding enough room and resources for — gasp — 50 illegal aliens. There are likely enough guest houses alone on Martha’s Vineyard to hold several times that number.

To our Island community, here is an update on current humanitarian crisis on Martha's Vineyard….we thank people for their continued help. pic.twitter.com/f9YRJSJPow — Visit Martha's Vineyard (@VisitMV) September 15, 2022

“This is an ongoing situation; Town Emergency Management Operations from the six Island towns and the Sheriff’s Office, as well as County Management, are actively collaborating to develop a coordinated regional response. The group in question have been provided food, water, and emergency stabilization sheltering for the evening. Two emergency shelters have been established at local Island churches, with additional space available in case further arrivals occur,” the statement reads.

As one can only imagine, the “humanitarian crisis” rhetoric resulted in immediate ridicule, as Martha’s Vineyard residents probably have more resources than all of the Texas border towns combined, and those pour souls somehow manage to deal with the onslaught of illegal immigrants every single day. One would think that the residents of Martha’s Vineyard could muster a few cots and some extra food without declaring a full-blown emergency, for Pete’s sake.

Incredibly hilarious was an interview given by one of the swanky island’s residents, who seemed utterly shook that 50 illegals had been dropped off at her doorstep courtesy of the Florida governor. She claimed that due to a “housing crisis” on Martha’s Vineyard, there isn’t enough room and resources for the island’s newest residents.

It sounds more like, “Illegal immigrants for thee, but not for me!”

This woman claims that Martha's Vineyard 'already has a housing crisis'.

Gov. DeSantis took a stand after sending the migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, arguing that states across the nation, especially blue sanctuary states, should share the burden of processing the influx of illegal immigrants.

“We are not a sanctuary state, and it’s better to be able to go to a sanctuary jurisdiction, and yes, we will help facilitate that transport for you to be able to go to greener pastures,” the Republican governor said after taking credit for sending them north. “Every community in America should be sharing in the burdens. It shouldn’t all fall on a handful of red states.”

Gov. DeSantis added: “We take what’s happening at the southern border very seriously, unlike some, and unlike the President of the United States who has refused to lift the finger to secure that border.”

Well played, Governor.