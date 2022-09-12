Donald Trump Makes Surprise Visit to D.C. Area, but Why?

Donald Trump was spotted at Dulles International Airport Sunday, marking only the second time he’s been back near the nation’s capital since leaving office. His visit was unannounced, and social media is erupting with speculation over the purpose of his visit.

Freelance journalist Andrew Leyden posted online video of Trump’s arrival at Dulles Airport in Virginia, which is frequently used by those traveling to Washington, D.C. The video shows Trump stepping off a plane and into a waiting car, wearing what appears to be golf shoes and a white polo shirt.

Newsweek, always willing to cater to their liberal readership, highlighted theories that Trump’s arrival in D.C. was proof that his arrest is imminent.

“Trump is in DC 57 days before the election. Which is right around the DOJ’s alleged 60-day threshold for ‘election year sensitivities.’ So, if the theories of indictment hold true, this would be perfect timing,” tweeted Lindy Li, a political commentator and Democratic National Committee member. “He was well enough to deplane by himself so if it’s a medical emergency it can’t be that dire. Which paves the way for other explanations.”

Other more benign theories were buried in Newsweek‘s story, including the possibility that Trump is attending a speech that his son-in-law Jared Kushner is expected to give Monday at an event hosted by the America First Policy Institute and the Abraham Accords Peace Institute.

As of this writing, “Trump is in DC” is still trending on Twitter.