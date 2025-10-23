Caught on Camera: Spanberger Staffer Drops a 36-Second Bomb on Her Own Campaign

The governor’s race in Virginia has captured plenty of attention lately. The contest between Democrat Abigail Spanberger and current Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears is interesting enough, given that this race features two women, but recent controversies have brought even more attention to this election.

Democrats have hurled racist rhetoric at Earle-Sears — from a sign suggesting segregation to a football player’s father shouting at her to “go back to Haiti” (she was born in Jamaica but is an American citizen). It’s remarkable that the party of “tolerance” and “anti-racism” is so willing to attack a black candidate.

Spanberger is also struggling to wash the stink of Democrat Jay Jones, who is running for attorney general, off her own campaign. Jones sent texts in which he expressed his hope that some would shoot his opponent’s children so that he would become a gun-grabber. Jones is also facing a criminal investigation because he arranged a plea deal that involved community service and a fine after cops pulled him over for going 46 miles per hour over the speed limit.

“She's also faced backlash for her milquetoast condemnation of violent texts sent by Jay Jones, the Democrat running for Virginia attorney general, claiming she's ‘deeply unhappy’ she has to answer questions about her party's penchant for political violence,” is how my Townhall colleague Amy Curtis puts it.

Pop some popcorn; it’s getting even worse for Spanberger. In exclusive video that the Townhall family of sites received, one of Spanberger’s campaign staffers made some surprising admissions. Undercover video captured campaign organizer Fredrica-Maame Ama Deegbe admitting that Spanberger has taken cash from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

“Yeah, she's taken, like, AIPAC money for this one,” Deegbe says matter-of-factly. “She has. I know that was also a huge concern for some of our voters, too.”

That’s putting it mildly. Democrats are increasingly anti-Israel, so donations from a pro-Israel PAC probably won’t sit well with Spanberger’s left-wing base. The radicals will especially hate that one.

Take Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) for example. The radical socialist, who is okay with a Democrat Senate candidate running around with a legit Nazi tattoo inked to his chest, has called for an AIPAC boycott and declared on X, “No Democrat should accept money from AIPAC.”

Deegbe jokes, “Should I not have told you that? Are you wearing a wire?”

She then talks about how Spanberger doesn’t need more money. The campaign is indeed flush with cash, as Curtis notes in her piece.

“Spanberger claims in her campaign that she's working to make life more affordable for Virginians, but her campaign is being funded by rich leftists and left-leaning organizations who do not live in Virginia,” Curtis writes.

Finally, Deegbe lets on that she’s “not optimistic.” Even though she says she has to believe that Spanberger can pull off the victory, it won’t matter much.

“She wins, and then what?” Deegbe asks. “It's supposed to be just magically better after she wins?”

The video is only 36 seconds, but it’s pretty damning. Polls show Spanberger with the edge, but the real poll happens on Election Day. Let’s hope and pray that Earle-Sears can pull off the upset.

