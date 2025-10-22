Oh Canada! Your Government Took Your Guns, Now Your Homes. Get It, Yet?

Canada's former princess, Justin Trudeau, spent his final days in office doing what a good communist opening act should: disarming his citizens so that his successor can "seal the deal" and hand Canada over to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-dominated New World Order.

FACT-O-RAMA! In January 2025, Canada added 324 more types of guns to Canada's already exhaustive list of banned boom-boom sticks. Three months later, as Trudeau was about to step down, the filthy sitzpinkler pinko added another 179 firearms that are now verboten, for a total of more than 2,500 types of guns that Canadians are no longer allowed to own.

Now that Canadians have been all but stripped of gats, the government has kicked the Marxism into high gear and is "redistributing" land from the Canadians who own it to a Native tribe that claims they vacationed there until1846.

FACT-O-RAMA! Australia gave up its guns after a mass shooting in 1996. What could go wrong? Hey, look below!

Australian Gestapo chasing down Anti-Lockdown protesters & pepper-spraying an elderly lady on the floor really should have told you that it was never ‘about your health’. pic.twitter.com/nyoihduoLA — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) February 24, 2025

At least the miscreant cops didn't choke out kids for not wearing a mask, right? Hey, look below again!

August 11, 2020



21-year-old Australian mom of three is choked and arrested for not wearing a mask.



She had an exemption from a doctor.



She was charged with assaulting a police officer.



And now they are bringing mask mandates back.

pic.twitter.com/HW6BltDrWk — Joe Gallagher (@joepopulist) January 1, 2024

Now that Canada is almost gun-free, the real tyranny is kicking in.

In a move that will not shock anyone who has read a book on communism, homeowners in Richmond, British Columbia, recently received a letter from their government informing them that their homes may be on property that no longer belongs to them, but rather to a native tribe that claims their deerskin-clad paterfamiliases speared trout there until 1846.

Take that, you filthy colonizers!

Congrats!



You worked your whole life to buy a home



But someone’s great-grandparents might’ve fished nearby 150 years ago



Sooo the court says it’s not really yours!!



Welcome to British Columbia 2025



Think it’ll stop in Richmond? pic.twitter.com/55m1yV9Dn8 — brittany (@by__brittany) October 18, 2025

Remember, the Cowichan Tribes didn't actually live on this land; they called Vancouver Island their home, but "summered" there to catch fish. The tribe also used "intimidation and violence" to keep other tribes away from their favorite fishing spot. And that was enough for a communist judge to hand the land back over to the allegedly somewhat indigenous tribe, as well as unlimited fishing rights.

SACRE BLEU-O-RAMA! British Columbia is a dumpster fire. BC officials are also set to kill hundreds of privately owned ostriches for no reason anyone can understand. A guest speaker passed out "safe snorting" drug kits to BC high schoolers. A women's rights talk was canceled because it displeased the local bearded ladies.

In one of Canada's longest trials in its history, the court decided that the Cowichan did indeed enjoy seasonal fishing on the 800-acre chunk of real estate, though it was not immediately known how the tribe was able to establish this.

An oddly-named Cowichan spokesperson, Mr. Morales, claims the tribe does not — yet — want to boot the pale-faced Canadians from their homes. Yet.

FACT-O-RAMA! The name "Morales" is of Spanish origin, not native North American. I smell a stink badger in the perfume aisle.....

What can the Canadians, some of whom live in homes that have been in their families for generations, do to fight back?

They can appeal, but they'd better hurry. The Cowichan plan to take over in 18 months.

They can protest, but the miscreants in the Canadian government might steal money from their bank accounts and throw them in jail, like they did to the peaceful truckers protesting COVID tyranny back in 2022.

REMINDER-O-RAMA! Canadian commies perpetrated a hoax where they pretended vile Catholics killed hundreds of native kids. The subterfuge was debunked, but the damage was done.

The writing is on the wall for Canada. What can you do to protest your home?

Rule #1: Never give up your guns. Disarming America means the nation — and the world — is cooked.

You can also fight now, today, before the diarrhea people we call communists take your home.

The first battle is the First Amendment.

For starters, you can support the news sites that tell you the truth about what is happening, and that includes PJ Media. If we can't speak out to defend our rights, all is lost.

