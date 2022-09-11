Of Course: Defeated Democrat Congressman Claims Election Was ‘Stolen’ by Republican

Mere weeks ago, Joe Biden declared that anyone who questions the results of an election is a “threat to our democracy.”

“Democracy cannot survive when one side believes that there are only two outcomes to an election: either they win or they were cheated,” he said.

Biden claimed this is something unique to MAGA Republicans, but in reality, Democrats frequently refuse to recognize the legitimacy of elections they lose. The latest example is the Democrat congressman who lost the special election for Texas’s 34 Congressional District to Republican Mayra Flores, whom he claims stole the election from him.

“Our democracy is at stake…there’s millions and millions of dollars from outside our region and outside our state that are coming here to try to steal our elections and take away your value and take away the process that we rely on, which is elections,” Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-Texas) said. “And we don’t have the resources to compete with these outside resources. We can’t compete with the Koch brothers, we can’t compete with big oil, and big tobacco, and the NRA. They can outspend us, but they can’t outwork us.”

So, Gonzalez believes that the seat was stolen from him because he was outspent? That’s rich.

“They stole that last election…they spent $3 million to our $250,000, they campaigned for two years, and they still only won by less than one percent.”

Democrat Vicente Gonzalez falsely claims his election was "stolen" from him. pic.twitter.com/MawT4hA113 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 10, 2022

Someone ought to tell him that Biden thinks he’s a threat to our democracy.