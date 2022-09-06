Karine Jean-Pierre, Pressed on Her Past Election Denial, Completely Botches Her Answer

It’s been pointed out several times now that Joe Biden declared that anyone who questioned the results of an election was a “threat to democracy” even though Biden and pretty much everyone around him has also questioned the results of an election.

“Democracy cannot survive when one side believes that there are only two outcomes to an election: either they win or they were cheated,” Biden claimed during his infamous Hitler-esque speech. “And that’s where MAGA Republicans are today.”

However, in 2020 Biden agreed with a supporter of his who told him she thought Trump was an illegitimate president. In 2013, he also said he believed that Al Gore won the 2000 presidential election. Biden’s vice president, Kamala Harris, also said that Trump was an illegitimate president.

Another person in Biden’s inner circle who is an election denier is his press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre. She believes the 2016 election was stolen from Hillary, and she also said that Brian Kemp stole the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election from Stacey Abrams. And on Tuesday, she was finally called out over it, by, you guessed it, Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy.

Doocy, recalling how Biden has focused on attacking “MAGA Republicans” as dangerous for questioning the results of the 2020 election, pointed out how she denied the results of the 2016 presidential election and the 2018 Georga gubernatorial election. Jean-Pierre tried to laugh it off, “I knew this was coming! I was waiting, Peter, [wondering] when you were gonna ask me this question.”

“Well, here we go. You tweeted Trump stole an election. You tweeted Brian Kemp stole an election. If denying election results is extreme now, why wasn’t it then?”

“So, let’s be really clear that that comparison that you made is just ridiculous,” she insisted. “I have been […] I was talking specifically at that time of what was happening with voting rights and the… what was in danger of voting rights. That’s what I was speaking to at the time.”

DOOCY: "You tweeted in 2016 that Trump stole an election." KJP: "I knew this was coming." DOOCY: "If denying election results is extreme now, why wasn't it then?" KJP: "That comparison that you made is just ridiculous." pic.twitter.com/EJyoykV1Ta — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 6, 2022

Umm. What? Jean-Pierre claims she knew that question was coming, and that’s the best response she could come up with. That doesn’t even make sense. Jean-Pierre quickly deflected, insisting she now believes that Trump won in 2016 and that Kemp won in 2018 (perhaps she should tell Stacey Abrams, who never conceded) and then tried to shift the issue back to January 6, before not allowing Doocy a chance to follow up.