Shame on You for Caring More About Inflation Than Biden’s Judicial Nominees

After learning from Obama’s mistake of not being more aggressive in nominating judges to the federal courts, Joe Biden has taken full advantage of his razor-thin majority in the Senate and has appointed more judges to federal courts than any other president since John F. Kennedy at this point in his term.

When Trump successfully confirmed a record number of judges, the media lamented that he was “transforming the judiciary” and making it more conservative. Today, the media is lamenting that war, inflation, and even the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago have overshadowed Joe Biden’s achievement.

Business Insider gushed over Biden’s record-setting judicial appointments and their “diversity.” The media wouldn’t shut up about how Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was neither the first woman nor black person nominated to SCOTUS, was still the first black woman nominated to the court. That she had a record of being soft on sex criminals mattered far less than her skin color and her gender. Though, since most of us aren’t biologists, I’m not sure how we’re supposed to know that she’s even a woman.

But other affirmative action picks haven’t gotten as much attention as Jackson, because — silly us — we’re preoccupied with how historic inflation is impacting our daily lives or how the DOJ and FBI have been weaponized by the Biden administration. We simply don’t care that he nominated the first left-handed, biracial, non-binary individual with green eyes to serve on a federal bench somewhere.

How dare we?