Biden Fires Trump-Appointed Immigration Judges, Republicans Demand Answers

The Biden administration has canned several immigration judges, all appointed by Trump, and replaced them with “progressive” magistrates. Republicans have an idea as to why this happened (spoiler alert: politics as usual) but sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding answers anyway. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) want the answers by 5 p.m. on August 3.

The letter begins:

Dear Attorney General Garland: We write about your decision to terminate the employment of multiple immigration judges who were hired during the Trump Administration. If true, your termination of these immigration judges because of their political ideology suggests that the Department of Justice (DOJ) acted in violation of the Civil Service Reform Act (CSRA), which specifically prohibits discrimination on the basis of political affiliation. We request your full cooperation with our inquiry.

Grassley and Jordan are pretty sure they know why the illegal immigrant-loving Biden admin sacked the judges, and they even have a receipt:

At least some of these terminations appear to have been the result of a coordinated effort between the Biden-Harris Administration and far-left immigration advocates. In fact, in tweeting about two of the terminations, one such advocate commented: ‘I’m immensely proud to have participated in this campaign.”

Immigration judges have a two-year probationary period, after which they are almost always moved to a permanent gig. Oddly, the judges all got fired just before their probationary period was up. Weird, right? It’s almost like Biden wants illegal immigrants to keep cascading over the southern border with impunity.

FACT-O-RAMA! Immigration judges determine which illegal immigrants can stay and which will be deported.

Surprisingly, immigration judges have their own union. It, too, sent off a cranky letter to the Department of Justice, which oversees the roughly 590 immigration judges. The union’s letter included the following:

The agency’s refusal to provide any meaningful feedback and explanations as to why the judges were not retained contradicts the administration’s position on labor and the value of good employer-employee relations,” the letter said. ”In addition, the manner in which these judges were treated after being informed of their removals was also unprofessional and unbefitting their office. They deserved better.”

One of the now-unemployed judges, Hon. Matthew O’Brien, appeared on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” and said the following:

The immigration courts are supposed to give people who are seeking to remain in the United States or have violated the immigration law a fair review of any claims they have made. The Biden administration is trying to turn the immigration court into, essentially, a free candy store, so that anyone who appears in front of the immigration court winds up getting some kind of benefit or being allowed to stay in the United States. And that’s not what the courts were designed to do.

O’Brien continued,

The Biden administration is in the process of ordering ICE to dismiss all of the cases that are currently before it. So they seem to be taking a creative approach to reducing the backlog by simply not pursuing the cases, and releasing these people into the interior of the United States. They also seem to be in a strange position of dismissing immigration judges who are appointed under President Trump and then trying to replace them with people who meet their own ideological framework. So none of this is a recipe for trying to deal with the issue and reduce the backlog in any kind of a meaningful way. And it leaves me wondering who is looking out for the interests of the American people in this whole transaction?

But, wait — the White House assured us the border is closed, even after 46 illegal immigrants were found cooked to death in a truck.

Related: HORROR: At Least 46 Migrants Dead in a Truck, Bodies Sprinkled with Steak Seasoning

FARCE-O-RAMA! Judges are almost never fired during their probationary period. They are only fired for serious offenses such as sexual harassment.

As of today, there are roughly 590 judges presiding over 1.8 million pending cases. Biden is looking to add another 100 judges by October, ensuring years of immigration invasions. November 2024 can’t get here fast enough.