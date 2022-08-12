Trump: Nuclear Weapons Documents Story ‘a Hoax'

On Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland admitted approving the search warrant that resulted in the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, but aside from that, gave virtually no new information, sticking to DOJ boilerplate. During the brief statement that we waited three days for, Garland not only doubled down on the raid, but gave us no details about why he did so, or the justification for it. Instead, he put the onus on Trump

“The search warrant was authorized by a federal court upon the required finding of probable cause,” Garland said. “The property receipt is a document that federal law requires law enforcement agents to leave with the property owner. The department filed the motion to make public the warrant and receipt in light of the former president’s public confirmation of the search, the surrounding circumstances, and the substantial public interest in this matter.”

With no details on the justification for the raid, it was still anyone’s guess what prompted it. Sure enough, the same day, the Washington Post claimed the FBI agents were looking for classified documents related to nuclear weapons.

Trump responded to those claims Friday morning on his Truth Social platform.

“Nuclear weapons issue is a Hoax, just like Russia, Russia, Russia was a Hoax, two Impeachments were a Hoax, the Mueller investigation was a Hoax, and much more,” he said. “Same sleazy people involved.”

Trump then questioned why the FBI wouldn’t allow an inspection of Mar-a-Lago with his lawyers present and suggested they may have planted bogus evidence.

Earlier in the evening, Trump also called for the release of all documents related to the raid on his home.

“Not only will I not oppose the release of documents related to the unAmerican, unwarranted, and unnecessary raid and break-in of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents, even though they have been drawn up by radical left Democrats and possible future political opponents, who have a strong and powerful vested interest in attacking me, much as they have done for the last 6 years,” Trump said. “My poll numbers are the strongest they have ever been, fundraising by the Republican Party is breaking all records, and midterm elections are fast approaching. This unprecedented political weaponization of law enforcement is inappropriate and highly unethical. The world is watching as our Country is being brought to a new low, not only on our border, crime, economy, energy, national security, and so much more, but also with respect to our sacred elections!”

“Release the documents now!” Trump added.