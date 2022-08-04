The Fight Against LGBTQ Groomers Is Winnable

Just the other day, I was with my son while he was watching a kids’ show on Netflix. He’s recently gotten into dinosaurs and has been into watching Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous while I happened to overhear one of the young female characters expressing that she had a crush on another girl.

We’ve known that LGBTQ groomers are embedded in Hollywood. At this point, if you want genuinely family-friendly entertainment, you’re probably stuck limiting yourself to ’80s and early ’90s family sitcoms. It may not be as wholesome as the television shows of the ’50s compared to today’s woke garbage, but I’ll take it. I know I’ll never have to worry about inappropriate content watching Full House.

But controlling television viewing is only one front in the battle against LGBTQ groomers — and relatively easy to control. The real problem is what’s happening in schools, where adults we’ve entrusted to educate our kids are abusing their authority to groom them into the LGBTQ cult and push radical leftist gender theory.

School districts are hiding information about gender “transitioning” children from parents with so-called “trans closets.” PJM’s Megan Fox has reported on how this is happening nationwide in our public schools. The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) is teaming up with a leftist organization to groom its students with materials that promote child transgenderism. Earlier this year, a pre-school teacher in North Carolina was exposed for using LGBTQ-theme flashcards in her class to teach colors.

And these groomers have advocates at the highest levels of government, last month, Kamala Harris openly expressed her desire for LGBTQ teachers to groom kids. “We’re gonna stand up against a law that says ‘don’t say gay’ basically restricting kindergarten through third-grade teachers in Florida to be able to love openly and teach what they believe is important for people to understand,” she said.

The situation seems bleak, indeed. But progress is being made to fight back against these groomers. The North Carolina preschool teacher who used the LGBTQ flash cards resigned due to the outrage. The largest school district in Utah just pulled 52 books from its library over inappropriate content — namely LGBTQ propaganda, such as ones called Gender Queer, which depicts graphic sex acts, and Two Boys Kissing. Another book that was removed is called Queer: The Ultimate LGBTQ Guide for Teens, which describes itself as a “must-have for all teens who think they might be queer” and discusses “dealing with queerphobia, and having safe sex.” The move came following the state board of education approving a policy implementing a process for parents, students, and campus employees to flag inappropriate material for review.

In Michigan, a town just defunded its local public library for carrying LGBTQ-themed graphic novels, including the aforementioned Gender Queer, which the library refused to pull. These are small victories, for sure, but they are nevertheless proof that victories are possible. There have been some big victories as well. Florida passed the Parental Rights in Education Act — a huge victory against the groomers. We can defeat them if we stand up and fight against them.