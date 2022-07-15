Hey, Groomers! Leave Our Kids Alone!

One of the most difficult topics for me to write about is the issue of transgenderism because of how terrifying it is. In the blink of an eye, absurdities that never should have been taken seriously have not only become mainstream, but they’ve become nearly impossible for us to protect our kids from.

As we’ve covered quite a bit here at PJ Media, even schools are indoctrinating kids, pushing them down the path of transgenderism, complete with dangerous drugs and body mutilation, justified by their need for “gender-affirming health care.”

Back when I was in high school, I couldn’t even get aspirin from the school nurse, yet now, school teachers and administrators are actively pushing transgenderism on kids, and helping them hide it from their parents. A little peer pressure on a confused child can send him down a dangerous path, and the people you’ve entrusted to educate your kids are really recruiting them into a cult. Parents who resist letting their children “transition” are labeled as bigots, and we’re not even allowed to have a conversation about it. Just drug ’em up, cut ’em up, and pretend this is normal and healthy when it is not.

“Unfortunately, gender dysphoric children are being encouraged, through activism and peer pressure, to disassociate from their bodies and to believe that their body parts can be removed and modified or replaced,” January Littlejohn said at a public hearing this week in Florida about banning taxpayer funding for transgender treatments, including hormones and surgeries. According to Littlejohn, the Leon County School District let her child socially transition without her consent.

Chloe Cole, a teenage girl who got swept up in trendy transgenderism and started to transition at the age of 13, also testified. She eventually changed her mind about being transgender but only after having a double mastectomy.

“I don’t know if I’ll be able to fully carry a child and I might be at increased risk for certain cancers, namely cervical cancer. And because I do not have my breasts… I am not able to breastfeed whatever future children I have,” she said. “That realization actually was one of the biggest things that led to me realizing that this was not the path that I should have taken.”

“No child should have to experience what I have,” Cole testified to Florida legislators on Monday. “My consent was not informed, and I was filled with modernism.”

Florida doesn’t support the medicalization of minors with GD because the benefits are unproven, and the risks are extraordinarily high. Chloe was treated with puberty blockers and testosterone at the age of 13. @ChoooCole was courageous enough to share her story with us. pic.twitter.com/vL8SF5BH0o — Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, PhD (@FLSurgeonGen) July 10, 2022

This girl’s life was destroyed by the transgender cult that made her believe she was something she is not. Her body has been mutilated and poisoned. She may be permanently sterile. She may get cancer because of the so-called “gender-affirming care” she received. She was too young to understand the consequences of transitioning, and yet trans activists don’t even want to have a discussion about this issue. Abide by their wishes, or you’re a bigot.

In fact, things have gotten so out of hand that voices cautioning against trendy transgenderism are being silenced. Trans activists routinely try to silence de-transitioners, which proves that the transgender movement is really more like a cult concerned with recruitment than it is about the health of the kids they are grooming. These people who claim that kids need “gender-affirming care” are not advocates for children, they are predators.