Charges Dropped Against Colbert Staffers Who Illegally Entered Capitol Building

A U.S. Attorney has dropped all charges against nine staffers of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert who were arrested last month for unlawful entry into the U.S. Capitol. Some are calling the move a double standard of justice.

“After a comprehensive review of all of the evidence and the relevant legal authority, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia has determined that it cannot move forward with misdemeanor charges of unlawful entry against the nine individuals who were arrested on June 16, 2022 at the Longworth Office Building,” the U.S. Attorney’s office said in a statement. “The individuals, who entered the building on two separate occasions, were invited by Congressional staffers to enter the building in each instance and were never asked to leave by the staffers who invited them, though, members of the group had been told at various points by the U.S. Capitol Police that they were supposed to have an escort.”

The U.S. Attorneys’ office insisted that it wouldn’t have been able to prove “beyond a reasonable doubt” that the Colbert staffers were guilty of unlawful entry because “their escort chose to leave them unattended.”

“We do not believe it is probable that the Office would be able to obtain and sustain convictions on these charges. The defendants no longer will be required to appear for a scheduled hearing in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia on July 20, 2022.”

The Capitol Police is reportedly unhappy with the decision because the Colbert staffers had been told on multiple occasions to leave, as they weren’t supposed to be there. Police also believe the decision undercuts law enforcement’s efforts to secure the Capitol complex after the January 6 riot.

Donald Trump called the decision unfair.

“Wow! Prosecutors have just dropped all charges against ratings challenged Colbert Show staffers, who entered the Capitol illegally, disregarded police warnings, wouldn’t leave the premises, and were very loud and disruptive late into the evening, with no security present as is mandated by law,” he posted on Truth Social. “These Radical Left lunatics, from a failing show, were treated so differently than the Unselects are treating so many of our great American Patriots. NOT FAIR!”

The Colbert staffers were purportedly in the building to record comedy skits.