Biden's Approval Ratings, or What I Like to Call the Roarin' 20s

Boy, it seems like we’re always saying that Biden has hit “a new low,” and yet he repeatedly proves that he’s not quite finished his descent to rock bottom. According to the latest Civiqs poll, Ol’ Joe’s approval ratings have entered the 20s for the first time.

The survey found that only 29% of voters approve of the job Biden is doing as president, while 58% disapprove. More problematic for him is the fact that a mere 19% of independents approve of him, and 67% disapprove.

Related: SHOCK POLL: Majority of Americans Think Joe Biden Should Have a Note Pinned to His Sweater and Be Sent Home to Delaware

Democrats are helping his numbers some, albeit slightly. Biden has the approval of less than 63% of Democrats—a stunning drop from 88% a year ago.

Biden approval rating hits ALL-TIME LOW of 29 percent – Civiqs poll Biden Job Approval

Approve 29%

Disapprove 58% Independents

Approve 19%

Disapprove 67% Hispanics

Approve 36%

Disapprove 48% 07/09 https://t.co/aNSbAOfokX pic.twitter.com/qUXbCW2Dqq — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 10, 2022

Biden has tried hard to use the recent Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization to boost himself and his party in November. If his latest approval ratings are any indication, it’s not working.