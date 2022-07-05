SHOCK POLL: Majority of Americans Think Joe Biden Should Have a Note Pinned to His Sweater and Be Sent Home to Delaware

Not only does President Joe Biden’s approval rating require a microscope to see, but he’s got even worse electoral problems. The upshot is that a majority of Americans believe it’s time to pin a note to Biden’s sweater and send him back to retirement in Delaware.

As colleague Ed Morrissey pointed out over at HotAir, the number of Americans who believe Joe Biden is “mentally unfit” is at a gobsmacking 60% according to a new Harvard Harris poll.

Those numbers looked bad in May, and they’re only getting worse. The demos on these questions are equally disastrous as the topline numbers, too. Even among Democrats, 27% doubt Biden’s mental fitness and 34% think he’s too old for the job regardless.

But wait, there’s worse news for Biden, according to Morrissey:

A later question shows 71% oppose a second Biden run for the presidency; they don’t include demos on that question, but clearly, it has to include a substantial number of Democrats. Forty-five percent of that group say he shouldn’t run again because he’s a “bad president,” with another 30% saying he’s too old for the job.

And the bad news keeps on coming. The Harvard Harris poll reports that overall 64 percent of Americans think Joe Biden is “too old” to be president. Here are the key questions asked of the 1,308 online poll participants on June 28 and 29.

The breakdown is stunning. Seventy-three percent of Independent or moderate voters believe Biden should leave office compared to 36 percent of Democrats and 87 percent of Republicans. Wasn’t Biden trotted out as a moderate basement-dweller during his 2020 COVID campaign?

Obviously, the poll delivers deeply troubling news for the Democrats and their presumed 2024 standard-bearer. For example, 56 percent of Republicans said Donald Trump is their number one choice for the 2024 election while only 30 percent of Democrats gave Joe Biden’s name as their first choice.

It’s not all sunshine and posies for the Republicans, but it’s nothing compared to Joe Biden’s dumpster fire.

The poll seems to underscore the journalistic freak-out stories seen recently in legacy media. CNN urged Biden to do something in a recent story noting: “After string of Supreme Court setbacks, Democrats wonder whether Biden White House is capable of urgency moment demands…” The Guardian headlined news that “AOC refuses to endorse Biden for 2024 as Democrats doubt his ability to win…” Politico let a Rich Lowry opinion piece see the light of day claiming, “‘Let Biden Be Biden’ Isn’t the Solution — It’s the Problem.” NBC News tried to put a good spin on Biden’s bad job by saying, “With pressures mounting, Biden thinks GOP will make his midterm case for him.” Here was the subhead: “Despite high gas prices and low approval ratings, Biden is betting Republican overreach will boost his party’s chances in November.” Other than that, he’s just doing great, right NBC News?

And what do voters care about? Ukraine? No. Seven other issues, including inflation and energy prices, rank higher than Joe Biden’s attempt to use the Russian attack on Ukraine to change the world order away from energy that comes from the earth’s natural resources, such as oil, water, and natural gas.

Democrats got their money out of Joe Biden in the first 18 months. Now they need him out of the way to get the power they voraciously crave. It turns out Joe Biden is cratering as their salesman. And the current poll shows Democrats want to send him back to the basement he came from.