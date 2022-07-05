News & Politics Biden Chooses Blame Game Over Reducing Gas Prices By Matt Margolis Jul 05, 2022 5:00 PM ET Share Tweet Share Tweet AP Photo/Patrick Semansky Share Tweet Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on GETTR, Truth Social, Twitter, Facebook, MeWe, Gab, and Rumble. News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]. Read more by Matt Margolis Tags: JOE BIDEN GAS