News & Politics

WATCH: Leftists Turned the Boy Scouts Into an LGBTQ Grooming Organization

By Matt Margolis Jun 27, 2022 3:43 PM ET
(Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, file)

Radical leftists truly destroyed the Boy Scouts. It started small, with the push to allow for gay scoutmasters, which was successful. Of course, that wasn’t enough, and eventually, the Boy Scouts of America were compelled to allow girls into the organization, since apparently there isn’t a similar organization available for girls — you know, like the Girl Scouts or something like that.

So the Scouts went gay and co-ed. The group bears little resemblance to the Christian-based organization it once was and has become yet another frontier for LGBT groomers to target children.

Over the weekend, fully nude adults were openly permitted to expose themselves to young children in the Seattle Pride Parade, which was led by the Boy Scouts of America.

As the videos show, the Boy Scouts of America kicked off the parade carrying both American flags and LGBT pride flags.

There have been thousands of sex abuse cases connected to the Boy Scouts of America over the years, and now we’re seeing the LGBT movement actively grooming boys and girls to be victims of sexual predators.

Matt Margolis
Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on GETTR, Truth Social, TwitterFacebook, MeWe, Gab, and Rumble. News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].
Tags: WOKE
TRENDING
Editor's Choice