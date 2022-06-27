WATCH: Leftists Turned the Boy Scouts Into an LGBTQ Grooming Organization

Radical leftists truly destroyed the Boy Scouts. It started small, with the push to allow for gay scoutmasters, which was successful. Of course, that wasn’t enough, and eventually, the Boy Scouts of America were compelled to allow girls into the organization, since apparently there isn’t a similar organization available for girls — you know, like the Girl Scouts or something like that.

So the Scouts went gay and co-ed. The group bears little resemblance to the Christian-based organization it once was and has become yet another frontier for LGBT groomers to target children.

Over the weekend, fully nude adults were openly permitted to expose themselves to young children in the Seattle Pride Parade, which was led by the Boy Scouts of America.

Seattle: A group of nude adults was part of the Seattle Pride event today attended by families and young children.

Naked bikers ride around in front of children at a pride parade in Seattle

As the videos show, the Boy Scouts of America kicked off the parade carrying both American flags and LGBT pride flags.

HAPPENING NOW: Crush of people at Seattle Pride parade that's now passing through the downtown core. Some of loudest cheers so far have been for Magnolia Boy Scouts and abortion rights marchers. Thousands of people out and enjoying day.

There have been thousands of sex abuse cases connected to the Boy Scouts of America over the years, and now we’re seeing the LGBT movement actively grooming boys and girls to be victims of sexual predators.