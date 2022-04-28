Was Joe Manchin Willing to Switch to the GOP Last Year?

I’ve written a few things about some of the juicy nuggets contained in the book This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future, written by New York Times reporters Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin, which is set for release next week.

One claim made by the book is that Nancy Pelosi assessed that Barack Obama is “jealous” of Joe Biden. I call that hogwash. They also tell of an incident where Joe Biden humiliated Kamala Harris during a meeting with Republicans. This story rings true.

But the latest nugget from the book that has been revealed by those who have received an advanced copy is by far the most bizarre claim I’ve heard yet. According to the book, which has been reviewed by The Hill, Joe Manchin, despite repeated claims that he wouldn’t switch parties or caucus with Republicans, actually came close to doing so back in 2021.

Back in October, there were rumors that Manchin was considering leaving the Democratic Party. Manchin dismissed the rumors, saying, “I can’t control rumors, and it’s bull****.” However, he did acknowledge that he’s approached “every day” about switching parties and has said that it probably would be “easier” to join the GOP than remain a Democrat, but nevertheless, he’s not switched and, aside from a few votes, has been quite loyal to the Democratic Party line.

But, according to the book, shortly before Biden took office, Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), and John Thune (R-S.D.) tried to convince Manchin to switch parties.

“Manchin had reportedly grown frustrated by his own party at the time following an interview Vice President Harris gave to a TV station in his state and said the White House had not notified him she would be doing so beforehand,” explains The Hill. “The two sides at the time had been working on the White House’s coronavirus relief proposal.”

Manchin wasn’t interested, but, according to the book, was swayable. Manchin’s big problem with switching, the book claims, is that he didn’t want Sen. Mitch McConnell as Senate majority leader, and would have considered the proposal if Thune became majority leader, not McConnell. If that had happened, he would have made the switch.

Also read: Who Lost Biden’s Presidency?

Reading this, my B.S. meter just starts going crazy. Sure, Manchin has expressed discontent with his party, and while he is technically considered a moderate Democrat, his voting record only places him slightly closer to the center than the rest of his party. Manchin being willing to accept Thune over McConnell as GOP leader seems a bit odd as well, especially in light of recent reports that Thune is considering retirement.

It turns out that it really is a bogus story, at least according to Manchin, who has contradicted this claim.

“John Thune is the most decent human being, a good friend of mine. But no, they know where I’m at. And Mitch McConnell knows he’s tried everything humanly possible. The bottom line is I am a West Virginia Democrat,” according to CNN’s Morgan Rimmer.

Manchin responds to this. “John Thune is the most decent human being, a good friend of mine. But no, they know where I'm at. And Mitch McConnell knows he's tried everything humanly possible. The bottom line is I am a West Virginia Democrat," he said, per @morgan_rimmer — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 28, 2022

I think it would be best for this whole “Manchin might switch” fantasy to just be put to bed already. It’s not going to happen, and was never going to happen.