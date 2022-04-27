Ouch: Biden Humiliated Kamala Harris in Front of Republicans Last Year

For many months now, there have been reports that the relationship between Joe Biden and Kamala Harris isn’t exactly great. I can’t imagine why. I mean, it’s not like she ever accused him of being racist, right?

Oh wait, she did.

Well, it’s not like she ever said she believed the women who accused Biden of sexual misconduct.

Oh wait, she did.

Okay, fine: it makes perfect sense that Joe and Kamala aren’t exactly BFFs. Still, Joe Biden may not be a biologist, but he needed a black woman on the ticket to counter his old white guy image. The thing is, after that, she was pretty much dead weight.

And according to a forthcoming book by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, Biden really put Kamala in her place last year during bipartisan negotiations of his infrastructure bill.

The book recounts how Harris “began to make the case for a larger package than the one Republicans seemed to have in mind,” and that “Biden dismissed her comment immediately,” in such a harsh a tone “that even the Republican senators were taken aback.”

Frankly, Harris should be thrilled that she didn’t embarrass herself for once. But nevertheless, the authors explain that Kamala learned just to sit down and shut up as a result of the incident. And naturally, her loyalists believed there was a hint of racism involved.

Related: Biden Aides Don’t See Kamala Harris as Joe’s Successor

“Some of Harris’s advisers believed the president’s almost entirely white inner circle did not show the vice president the respect she deserved,” Martin and Burns wrote. “Harris worried that Biden’s staff looked down on her; she fixated on real and perceived snubs in ways the West Wing found tedious.”

Harris’s chief of staff even scolded Biden’s staffers for not standing up when Harris entered the room, which Harris took “as a sign of disrespect.”

Let’s face it — Harris has done little to command any respect at all, and it’s hard to feel sorry for her when she chose to suck up to Joe Biden after calling him a racist and a rapist, just for the opportunity to join his ticket.