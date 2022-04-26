Sorry Liberals, Here Are Five Topics We Can Talk About on Twitter Again

Oh boy, people have lots to say about what’s going on with Twitter right now. And the best thing is, under new leadership, you can actually say what you want to say about it … on Twitter! What a concept, right?

For far too long now, speech against The Narrative™ has been liable to get you temporarily suspended or permanently banned from Twitter.

But Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and the new owner of the social media platform, promises to make Twitter an actual open forum where free speech exists. But, of course, the left is up in arms about this because they don’t like being in a position where they have to defend their views; they just want to be surrounded by people who agree with them. Well now, if they’re going to protect themselves from opposing points of view, they’ll have to block specific accounts because if Elon Musk follows through on his promise, all opinions will be welcome on Twitter again.

So what kind of things can we expect to be able to discuss freely on Twitter again? Here are just five things we can look forward to.

Project Veritas exposés

Project Veritas was suspended from Twitter back in February 2021. Not long after that, Twitter banned the personal account of Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe, citing various reasons, but the banning came around the same time Project Veritas had launched a series of exposés on CNN. Call me crazy, but that hardly seems like a coincidence.

COVID-19 vaccine taboo

Did you have a bad reaction to a COVID vaccine? Are you worried about side effects? Does the prevalence of myocarditis in young males who have received the vaccine concern you? Do you not want to vaccinate your kids because there’s literally no medical justification for doing so? Guess what? You can tweet about it. Share links to studies. Go nuts! Last month, an article I wrote about a CDC study of VAERS data on COVID vaccine side effects was flagged by Twitter. My account was locked for sharing that article for “Violating the policy on spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.”

Face mask efficacy

Don’t like wearing face masks? Do you oppose mask mandates? Read any of the countless studies saying that masks don’t protect you from COVID? Did you share them on Twitter? If you did, your tweet was probably also flagged for sharing misinformation about COVID. Well, now you can ditch your masks in public and talk about how you’re not committing germ warfare on Twitter to boot!

Human biology

Last year I was temporarily suspended for saying (correctly, I might add) that Rachel Levine is a man. He is. But the LGBTQ lobby thinks that anyone who points this out is a bigot, and if you dare point out a simple biological fact, you will (like me) be banned for hate speech. Well, the era of “biology = hate speech” is likely at an end, and proponents of radical gender theory will now have to try to explain their paradoxical views on gender. If they don’t block you, that is.

2020 election irregularities

Perhaps no other issue has created a more knee-jerk fascist reaction from social media than the questioning of the results of the 2020 election. The same people who insisted with confidence that 2020 was the fairest and most secure election in history were ready to go into intensive therapy at the mere suggestion that there was any fraud in the election (there was) and whether it may have impacted the results (we may never know definitively, but probably). Despite their habit of denying the results of elections that they’ve lost (Russia! Russia! Russia!), any suggestion that 2020 was anything but above board was too much for them to handle, and you were liable to be banned for spreading misinformation or inciting violence.