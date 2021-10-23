Twitter Suspends GOP Congressman for Saying Rachel Levine Is a Man

The official Twitter account of Congressman Jim Banks (R-Ind.) was suspended for tweeting, “The title of first female four-star officer gets taken by a man” in reference to Rachel Levine, Biden’s assistant secretary for Health & Human Services (HHS), being sworn in as a four-star admiral of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps earlier this week.

My statement on being censored for tweeting a basic truth and banned from using my official account at @RepJimBanks👇 https://t.co/N5MBvJKz6g pic.twitter.com/bwQxhRAUOO — Jim Banks (@Jim_Banks) October 23, 2021

When Levine was promoted to four-star admiral, the Biden administration called him the “first-ever female four-star admiral,” effectively robbing a real woman from ever holding that title.

“My tweet was a statement of fact. Big Tech doesn’t have to agree with me, but they shouldn’t cancel me,” Banks said in a statement posted to Instagram. “If they silence me, they will silence you. We can’t allow Big Tech to prevent us from telling the truth.”

Twitter similarly suspended me earlier this week for pointing out the same biological fact as Congressman Banks.

Banks, the chairman of the Republican Study Committee (RSC), also called on Republicans to “restore honesty to our public forums and hold Big Tech accountable” if they win back control of Congress next year.

For the time being, Banks is posting to his personal Twitter account.

“Twitter has suspended my official account for posting a statement of FACT. I won’t back down.”

Twitter has suspended my official account for posting a statement of FACT. I won’t back down. I’ll be posting on my personal account for the time being. Please Retweet this message and follow me -> @Jim_Banks. Big Tech must be held accountable! — Jim Banks (@Jim_Banks) October 23, 2021

Twitter similarly flagged a tweet by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for violating their hateful conduct policy, which “determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

“A dude who lived the first 50 years of his life as a man isn’t the first female anything. China is laughing at us,” Greene tweeted.

A dude who lived the first 50 years of his life as a man isn’t the first female anything. China is laughing at us. pic.twitter.com/aevoytoOHf — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 20, 2021

Indeed they are.