Oy, Has Donna Brazile Gone Cuckoo?

We all get that political strategists like to cheerlead for their party. Some might even say that it’s their job.

I, however, think that a good strategist is willing to see and speak the truth. If their party is failing, they aren’t doing anyone any favors by pretending things are going well.

Which brings me to Democratic strategist Donna Brazile, who appeared on ABC’s This Week on Sunday and gave the most laughable assessment of the upcoming midterms I’ve seen.

According to Brazile, the GOP is “essentially running on fumes” from allegations of voter fraud in 2020, while Democrats “are running on the economy that’s roaring back” and “fighting inflation.”

“All we have to do is wait over the next 37 days as 11 or 12 states hold their primaries,” Brazile claimed. “You have big primaries in Ohio and North Carolina, Pennsylvania where the former president has already tipped the scales and supported one candidate over another.”

“The Republicans are essentially running on fumes,” Brazile continued. “They’re running on the energy of 2020, which is the big lie. Democrats are running on an economy that’s roaring back, that is fighting inflation, that is helping the Ukrainians. Democrats will run on what they delivered. Republicans are going to run on the fumes of 2020.”

Just last week, one anonymous Democrat strategist gave a more honest assessment of the situation and said that Democrats are facing a “biblical disaster” in November. Meanwhile, Joe Biden is less popular nationwide than Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been mercilessly attacked by the mainstream media.

Donna Brazile is either desperately trying to make her party think things are going well for them or she has gone cuckoo. Frankly, I’m not sure. But even New York appears to be shifting red, albeit gradually, so I’m not sure what Brazile thinks she’s accomplishing, whether she believes it or not.

But, hey, if Democrats want to believe everything is awesome for them, I suppose I’m not going to waste too much energy trying to convince them otherwise.